Candidates trade pointed remarks

입력 2025.05.24 (01:06)

[Anchor]

Today (May 23), as you saw, the candidates' remarks became rougher than before.

They exchanged sharp remarks and clashed fiercely.

The cheering outside the debate venue was also intense.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the story.

[Report]

The candidates pushed each other harder than in the first debate.

Candidate Kim Moon-soo directly confronted Candidate Lee Jae-myung over the past family insult controversy.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Didn’t you have a fight and curse at your sister-in-law? If you can’t even manage your family, how can you unify the country?"]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung retaliated with the controversy over Candidate Kim Moon-soo's 'abuse of power' regarding a fire station call.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "This is a private matter within my family, but if we are to discuss it, didn’t you also abuse your power? Calling a firefighter and saying, 'I’m Kim Moon-soo, so what?']

As the attacks intensified, Candidate Lee Jae-myung threw a warning regarding the possibility of unification between Candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "You’re going to unify with the People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo, who is a faction of insurrection."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "You are just afraid of that (unification) in your delusions."]

The candidates clashed on every debate topic.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "You need to specifically tell me what I did wrong."]

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "It seems like you are mainly talking about the young men in their 20s."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "This is the same argument as when people used to call the Democratic Labor Party or Justice Party 'communists.'"]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Candidate Lee Jun-seok seems to always do that. When pointing out problems, it’s either exaggerated or distorted..."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "When I criticize, you try to cover it up with attacks like 'you are extreme.' This is another martial law force dressed in blue, ignorant, unscientific, and irrational."]

Supporters of each candidate gathered early in front of KBS in Yeouido, Seoul, holding a heated rally outside the debate.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

