Fairy tales for multicultural kids

[Anchor]



The number of multicultural family students in the country has now reached 200,000.



This highlights the importance of understanding and respecting one another.



To this end, KBS has published books translating traditional fairy tales from various countries into Korean, continuing from last year.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.



[Report]



["In the kingdom of the North African desert, there lived a king named Shahriar."]



The combination of sand art and a delightful voice performance guides the audience into the story of a magician from Morocco.



["The name of this doll is Matryona! Let's call her Matryona!"]



Referring to the traditional Russian doll, Matryoshka.



["I came down from Mount Arayat."]



From the various myths and legends of the Philippines' Mount Arayat.



Children are hearing their parents' hometown stories for the first time.



[Shin Seong-jin/4th grader: "My mother said she heard this when she was young, and I find Russian culture really fascinating...."]



These children's friends are also broadening their understanding through fairy tales from unfamiliar countries.



[Park Ga-young/3rd grader: "I learned a bit about how friends living in Africa are doing."]



Traditional fairy tales from their hometowns, written and illustrated by multicultural authors from four countries, have been published in Korean.



This year, funding from the KBS Kang Tae-won Welfare Foundation has been utilized.



[Park Seong-hee/Author/From the Philippines: "I believe that knowing and communicating through different languages and cultures allows us to understand each other better."]



The multicultural traditional fairy tales published in Korean by KBS this year, following last year, include eight stories from eight countries, and through the Korean language and culture, KBS continues its efforts to create a society of coexistence.



KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



