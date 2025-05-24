News 9

Fairy tales for multicultural kids

입력 2025.05.24 (01:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The number of multicultural family students in the country has now reached 200,000.

This highlights the importance of understanding and respecting one another.

To this end, KBS has published books translating traditional fairy tales from various countries into Korean, continuing from last year.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.

[Report]

["In the kingdom of the North African desert, there lived a king named Shahriar."]

The combination of sand art and a delightful voice performance guides the audience into the story of a magician from Morocco.

["The name of this doll is Matryona! Let's call her Matryona!"]

Referring to the traditional Russian doll, Matryoshka.

["I came down from Mount Arayat."]

From the various myths and legends of the Philippines' Mount Arayat.

Children are hearing their parents' hometown stories for the first time.

[Shin Seong-jin/4th grader: "My mother said she heard this when she was young, and I find Russian culture really fascinating...."]

These children's friends are also broadening their understanding through fairy tales from unfamiliar countries.

[Park Ga-young/3rd grader: "I learned a bit about how friends living in Africa are doing."]

Traditional fairy tales from their hometowns, written and illustrated by multicultural authors from four countries, have been published in Korean.

This year, funding from the KBS Kang Tae-won Welfare Foundation has been utilized.

[Park Seong-hee/Author/From the Philippines: "I believe that knowing and communicating through different languages and cultures allows us to understand each other better."]

The multicultural traditional fairy tales published in Korean by KBS this year, following last year, include eight stories from eight countries, and through the Korean language and culture, KBS continues its efforts to create a society of coexistence.

KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fairy tales for multicultural kids
    • 입력 2025-05-24 01:06:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

The number of multicultural family students in the country has now reached 200,000.

This highlights the importance of understanding and respecting one another.

To this end, KBS has published books translating traditional fairy tales from various countries into Korean, continuing from last year.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.

[Report]

["In the kingdom of the North African desert, there lived a king named Shahriar."]

The combination of sand art and a delightful voice performance guides the audience into the story of a magician from Morocco.

["The name of this doll is Matryona! Let's call her Matryona!"]

Referring to the traditional Russian doll, Matryoshka.

["I came down from Mount Arayat."]

From the various myths and legends of the Philippines' Mount Arayat.

Children are hearing their parents' hometown stories for the first time.

[Shin Seong-jin/4th grader: "My mother said she heard this when she was young, and I find Russian culture really fascinating...."]

These children's friends are also broadening their understanding through fairy tales from unfamiliar countries.

[Park Ga-young/3rd grader: "I learned a bit about how friends living in Africa are doing."]

Traditional fairy tales from their hometowns, written and illustrated by multicultural authors from four countries, have been published in Korean.

This year, funding from the KBS Kang Tae-won Welfare Foundation has been utilized.

[Park Seong-hee/Author/From the Philippines: "I believe that knowing and communicating through different languages and cultures allows us to understand each other better."]

The multicultural traditional fairy tales published in Korean by KBS this year, following last year, include eight stories from eight countries, and through the Korean language and culture, KBS continues its efforts to create a society of coexistence.

KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.
김현수
김현수

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 이재명 49%·김문수 34%·이준석 8%<br>…오차범위 밖 이재명 1위

[여론조사] 이재명 49%·김문수 34%·이준석 8%…오차범위 밖 이재명 1위
[여론조사] “보수 단일화 해야” 41%…단일화 가상 대결 이재명 앞서

[여론조사] “보수 단일화 해야” 41%…단일화 가상 대결 이재명 앞서
이재명 “헌정질서 회복” 김문수 “사기꾼 없어야”…두 번째 TV토론

이재명 “헌정질서 회복” 김문수 “사기꾼 없어야”…두 번째 TV토론
[단독] 통일교 인사, 수사망 좁혀오자 해외 출국 시도?

[단독] 통일교 인사, 수사망 좁혀오자 해외 출국 시도?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.