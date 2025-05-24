[Exclusive] Chip exports probed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although the United States is strictly controlling the export of high-performance semiconductors, some quantities are still entering China.



This indicates that there is a loophole somewhere, and around ten Korean companies are under investigation for their involvement in these circumvention exports.



Reporter Choi In-young has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



A smartphone recognizes the analog voice of a person as a digital signal.



This is thanks to the 'ADC semiconductor' that converts analog to digital.



It is a general-purpose component that detects sound, light, temperature, and more, but if the processing speed exceeds a certain level, it is classified as a strategic material.



This is because it is an essential component for ultra-precision radars, stealth aircraft, and more.



[Park Jae-geun/Professor, Department of Convergence Electronics, Hanyang University: "In the case of high-speed ADCs that convert more than a million times per second, they can be used for military purposes."]



A high-performance ADC from the American semiconductor company 'Texas Instruments.'



It is a banned item for export to China, but in 2020 and 2021, a Hong Kong company secured over 36,000 units.



Upon investigation, it was found that the products were transferred to a semiconductor company in Busan.



[Company Employee/Voice Altered: "(Is the CEO here?) They are not here right now."]



They set up two companies on paper with a capital of 10 million won each.



As a Korean company, they were able to import high-performance ADCs in bulk, which they then re-exported to Hong Kong.



They reported the export price at one-hundredth of the actual value to make it appear as a cheap product.



This is a common circuit board, 'PCB board,' priced around 10,000 won each.



The company wrote 'PCB board' on the export documents but actually shipped high-performance ADCs.



They were caught last year, and on May 21, they were found guilty of violating the Foreign Trade Act in the first trial.



This is not the only Korean company suspected of involvement in circumvention exports.



The Customs Service is investigating at least ten cases and has formed a special investigation team last month to begin a joint investigation with the United States.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



