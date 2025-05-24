News 9

Jeon Jin-woo's late bloom

[Anchor]

A player who has transformed from a striker who couldn't score to the top scorer in just one year!

This is the story of Jeonbuk's Jeon Jin-woo, who is blooming late after 8 years since his debut.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with him.

[Report]

This goal scene shows just how on fire Jeon Jin-woo, Jeonbuk’s top scorer, really is.

It’s as if every time he kicks the ball, it results in a goal, showcasing his sharp scoring sense.

Once called a "forever prospect," Jeon Jin-woo truly blossomed after meeting coach Poyet, who calls him his son.

[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk: "The coach trusts and believes in me a lot, so I feel confident and can run around freely. It might sound a bit strange to say this, but the coach always calls me his son. I think of him as a father figure to me now."]

Just a year ago, Jeon Jin-woo was known as a disappointment at Suwon Samsung.

He changed his name from Jeon Se-jin to Jeon Jin-woo and worked hard, but his struggles continued, and he ultimately had to move teams.

[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk: "I loved the team Suwon a lot, and I really needed to do well there, so I feel regret and a sense of responsibility. But anyway, I’m now in Jeonbuk, so I think I’m focusing as much as I can here."]

Just as everyone has a suitable fit, Jeon Jin-woo has regained his striker instincts at Jeonbuk, and his eyes are now set on the national team.

[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk: “Honestly, I thought the national team was out of reach. But just like everyone blooms at different times, I believe if I keep proving myself and never give up, I can get there. That mindset helped me stay relaxed.”]

After eight tough years, Jeon Jin-woo’s football career is finally moving forward—just like the meaning of his name.

This is Lee Jun-hee from KBS News.

