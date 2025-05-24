Officers hurt in domestic row

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Incidents of knife violence continue to occur.



Last night (May 22), a man in his 40s wielded a knife at police officers who had responded to a domestic violence report at an apartment in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.



Three police officers were injured, with one suffering a serious injury after being stabbed in the neck.



Shin Ji-soo reports.



[Report]



A police car arrives near the apartment, and two officers get out.



About ten minutes later, an ambulance passes by, and another police car arrives.



Subsequently, other officers run towards the apartment.



Last night, a man in his 40s attacked police officers with a knife at an apartment in Wadong-dong, Paju.



[Nearby resident/voice altered: "I came home from work and saw police cars, and the officers suddenly rushed upstairs…. The person living next door said there was a knife fight happening upstairs…."]



The crime occurred inside this house, but traces remain outside as well.



The police were responding to a report of suspected domestic violence, with a caller pleading for help.



When the police separated the husband, a man in his 40s, from his wife, and attempted to take his statement, he suddenly swung a knife at the officers.



During the process of subduing the man, one officer was stabbed in the neck and seriously injured, while the other two sustained injuries to their shoulders and hands.



They are receiving treatment at the hospital, but it has been reported that their lives are not in danger.



[Jang Taek-soo/Senior Vice Chairman of the National Police Workers Council: "All my fellow officers are heartbroken. It's very tragic, and everyone thinks, 'It could have been me in that situation...'"]



The police plan to investigate the motive for the crime as soon as the perpetrator, who injured himself and is receiving treatment, regains consciousness.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



