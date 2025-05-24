News 9

Para climbers aim for LA

[Anchor]

Sport climbing has been officially adopted as a sport in the 2028 LA Paralympic Games.

This is a scene where people with disabilities are challenging sport climbing while dreaming of participating in the Paralympics.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.

[Report]

A sport climbing workshop for people with disabilities.

Participants began by feeling the texture of the holds they would grab with their hands or step on with their feet.

They explored a variety of shapes to sharpen their sense of touch.

[Seo Jong-guk: "People with disabilities can definitely do it, and they can feel a great sense of achievement."]

Despite some initial fear, participants with physical and visual impairments mustered their courage and climbed the wall.

["Slowly, slowly."]

Among the participants, Han Seung-hee, a national para Nordic skier, stood out.

Unable to use her feet on the holds, she relied entirely on the strength of her arms and hands.

["It's too high."]

After several attempts, she began to feel inspired to challenge herself as a para athlete in climbing.

[Han Seung-hee: "If someone says I have talent, I think I will try hard."]

The visually impaired participants followed the instructions of the workshop instructors, but in actual practice, they receive help from guides.

["Right hand at 1 o'clock."]

Seo Jeong-cheol, a visually impaired athlete with experience winning second place in the triathlon at the National Para Games, is aiming for the 2028 LA Paralympics, where sport climbing has been officially adopted.

[Seo Jeong-cheol: "I think this is the perfect sport for me. I will definitely bring a gold medal in para climbing for our country at the 2028 LA Paralympics."]

Recent international climbing competitions have begun including lead events for disabled athletes.

The Korean Alpine Federation and the Korean Paralympic Committee plan to discover athletes for the World Championships to be held in Seoul this September and prepare them for the Paralympics.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

