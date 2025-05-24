Overseas job scam alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We reported yesterday (May 22) that a young Korean man was scammed into working in Myanmar and was forced to participate in various fraudulent activities.



The location where this young man was held captive was a criminal den filled with illegal activities such as drug trafficking and prostitution.



Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop in Bangkok reports.



[Report]



It was a welcome notification that he could work in Thailand, but Mr. Park was initially suspicious of the job scam.



However, given his financial situation, the offer of a monthly salary of 4 million won was tempting.



[Park OO/Job Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "I had some doubts and did a lot of research. I looked around here and there. I was told that the company was located in downtown Bangkok...."]



On his first day of work, instead of going to a client, he arrived at a criminal organization across the border in Myanmar, where the terror began as he faced beatings if he failed to earn money.



[Park OO/Job Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "They kicked me, brought wooden sticks and hit me hard, and I really thought about whether I could survive and get out of there...."]



Above all, it was a criminal den filled with all kinds of illegal activities.



[Park OO/Job Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "Since people are trapped, there are limited things they can do. There was a lot of drug use, prostitution, and casinos..."]



They used drugs and prostitution to trap young people, preventing their escape, and took back the allowances they had given based on performance.



[Park OO/Job Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "The people above guide you. They lead you to spend that money."]



While looking for a way to escape, Mr. Park secretly contacted a friend using a phone that was used for the scam and managed to get in touch with the embassy.



[Park's Rescue Request Video/Voice Altered: "I want to go back to Korea. I want to go home. Please."]



The authorities in Thailand and Myanmar, along with our embassy, collaborated, and Mr. Park, who was a victim of a job scam but had to commit fraud against others, was finally able to escape from that hellish place.



[Park OO/Job Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "It's my fault. Regardless of the reason, I did something wrong, and many people actually suffered because of me."]



Mr. Park returned to Korea on the 20th after the KBS interview.



[Anchor]



Let's connect with correspondent Jung Yoon-seop for more details.



Jung, this young man was initially suspicious of the job scam but ultimately fell for it. Is there any way to prevent this from happening?



[Report]



Yes, Mr. Park's case gives us insight into the methods used by job scam rings.



First, they attracted attention with money.



The offer of earning over 12 million won in three months with a monthly salary of 4 million won is hard for young people in need of jobs and money to refuse.



In Mr. Park's case, the scammers even said, "Job scams in Southeast Asia are serious these days, so be careful," which made him feel reassured.



Such statements, implying that they were not involved, led Mr. Park to drop his suspicions.



Additionally, since the company was located in a bustling city like Bangkok, he thought he could seek help anytime if something went wrong.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued guidelines for preventing job scams.



To share some of them, Mr. Park communicated with the scammers via Telegram, and in such cases, one should always be suspicious.



Also, if an offer includes very high wages and especially good conditions like free meals and accommodation, it is likely to be a scam.



This has been Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!