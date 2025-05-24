N. Kore’s new destroyer damaged

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea, which lost face due to an accident during the launch of a new destroyer, has begun a full-scale investigation into the incident and accountability for those involved.



While North Korea initially described the incident as serious, they later changed their statement to say that the damage was minor and that it could be repaired in about two weeks.



However, there are analyses suggesting that there is a possibility of completely scrapping the warship.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin reports.



[Report]



This morning (May 23), two days after the launch ceremony accident, at the Chongjin shipyard.



A tarpaulin is covering the destroyer, which is lying with its bow overhanging.



A crane barge is floating at the bow, and small boats are clustered together for accident investigation and repairs.



An analysis by a U.S. media outlet specializing in North Korea indicated that the extent of the damage appears to be significant, suggesting that it could ultimately be scrapped.



The shipyard, which primarily builds cargo ships, is noted for taking on the challenge of constructing a large warship, and the lack of structural strength and expertise in launching ships are also cited as causes of the accident.



On the other hand, North Korea claimed that the extent of the damage is not as serious as initially reported.



Contrary to the previous day's statement of "hull puncture," they changed their claim to "the underwater inspection found no holes in the bottom of the ship, and there is some scraping on the starboard side and a certain amount of flooding."



[Korean Central TV: "We estimate that it will take 2 to 3 days to restore the ship's balance and about 10 days for repairs to the side of the hull."]



They have also begun a full investigation, summoning the shipyard manager and detaining some related individuals.



Given that this was a major accident that occurred in front of Chairman Kim Jong-un, significant accountability measures are expected at the party's plenary meeting next month.



[Kim Yong-hyun/Professor of North Korean Studies at Dongguk University: "(This was) a process that hurt (Kim Jong-un's) pride... It is analyzed as the beginning of a large-scale discipline crackdown amid dissatisfaction with the economic situation of the residents and a strong punishment trend against corruption among officials."]



To revitalize the chaotic atmosphere, they may carry out additional provocations, and our military has stated that they are closely monitoring North Korea's military movements.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



