Convenience store gimbap booms

[Anchor]



This is a cucumber sandwich recently launched by a company.



It contains only bread and cucumber, and the price has been lowered to around 3,000 won.



It truly is a value-for-money menu.



With the high cost of dining out, many office workers are looking for such value-for-money options for lunch.



A single hamburger from a franchise can cost between 5,000 to 6,000 won, and convenience store lunch boxes are also popular at similar prices.



Considering that bibimbap costs over 10,000 won and jajangmyeon is well over 7,000 won, this is an inexpensive option.



When it comes to affordable and simple meals, gimbap is a typical choice.



However, with the recent rise in gimbap prices, convenience store gimbap has become more popular as it is relatively cheaper.



What is the secret behind the competitiveness of convenience store gimbap? Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the story.



[Report]



During lunchtime, office workers are choosing convenience stores instead of restaurants.



Each person picks out gimbap.



[Lee Yu-jin/Office Worker: "Since prices have risen so much, I prefer convenience store gimbap, which is a bit cheaper and has a variety of options compared to gimbap from gimbap shops."]



Convenience store gimbap is priced around 3,000 won per roll.



Smaller than regular gimbap, it matches its lower price.



By using specially cut seaweed, they can make it smaller than the gimbap made by shops that use pre-made seaweed.



Collaborating with famous gimbap shops, the sales of this convenience store gimbap have been growing around 40% for three years.



[Ahn Jin-woong/GS Retail Fresh Food Team: "We believe we have a cost advantage due to our specialized equipment and mass production."]



While convenience store gimbap is flying off the shelves, the situation for gimbap shops is different.



Gimbap prices have risen nearly 40% in the past four years.



Despite rising gimbap prices, average sales have actually declined since March 2023.



Many shops are closing down, with over 1,300 gimbap shops disappearing in the past three years.



During this period, the price of seaweed has nearly doubled, and the burden of rising ingredient and labor costs is significant.



[Gimbap Shop Owner/Voice Altered: "People think gimbap is cheap, but the ingredient costs are higher than expected. In reality, it's just a labor-intensive business."]



In these times when even a single roll of gimbap is judged for its value, gimbap shops now find themselves in a position where they must compete with convenience stores to survive.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



