Church figure attempts to flee

[Anchor]

The prosecution, which is investigating allegations of improper solicitation against Mrs. Kim Keon-hee from the Unification Church, has reportedly placed a travel ban on the church's leader, Han Hak-ja, and Mrs. Kim's secretary.

In this context, our reporters have confirmed that a Unification Church official attempted to leave the country at the airport last week but turned back.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the exclusive report.

[Report]

The prosecution has imposed a travel ban on Han Hak-ja, the head of the Unification Church.

This follows a statement made to the prosecution by Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters, who claimed that he handed over money and goods to Jeon Seong-bae, a fortune teller, on behalf of "Mrs. Kim," stating that it was done with the approval of the church leader.

It appears that the Unification Church was unaware of the travel ban on Han, as our investigation revealed that on the 13th, a church-related individual attempted to board a flight at Gimpo Airport but voluntarily withdrew from boarding.

The identity of this individual has not been precisely disclosed.

However, a source familiar with the internal affairs of the Unification Church informed KBS that Han Hak-ja was confirmed to have left Cheongjeonggung in Gapyeong on the morning of the 13th.

The source also claimed that Han was scheduled to depart for the United States on a chartered Korean Air flight.

Additionally, it was reported that "after failing to depart, Han returned and said he had been to the hospital."

In response to KBS's inquiry about whether Han attempted to leave the country, the Unification Church denied that Han had ever been to the airport and stated that she had gone to the hospital that day.

As the prosecution's investigation tightens, suspicions may arise that Han attempted to leave the country.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Yoo Kyung-ok, a former administrative officer in the presidential office who received a Chanel bag from Jeon Seong-bae, has also been placed under a travel ban by the prosecution.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

