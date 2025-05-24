Heavy rain expected this summer

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The weather forecast for this summer has been released.



While it is not expected to reach the levels of last year, which experienced unprecedented heatwaves and heavy rainfall, this year is still anticipated to be challenging.



In particular, it seems that there will be a lot of rain next month, and the heat is expected to be more intense than usual throughout the summer.



Kim Min-kyung, our meteorological specialist reports.



[Report]



Last summer was the hottest since observations began.



Amid unusually high humidity, the monsoon rains turned into "extreme downpours."



On Eocheongdo, a staggering 146mm of rain fell in just one hour.



What about this summer?



The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts a high likelihood of significant rainfall starting from the early monsoon next month.



In the summer forecast released today (May 23), the Korea Meteorological Administration raised the probability of next month's precipitation exceeding the average to 40%.



The warm currents rising from the tropical western Pacific, where high sea temperatures have been observed, are expected to strengthen the "North Pacific High," which influences the summer weather in Korea, as they descend near the Korean Peninsula.



[Cho Kyung-sook/Head of Climate Prediction Division, Korea Meteorological Administration: "The North Pacific High is expected to expand southeastward towards our country, and as that happens, warm and humid air will flow in along its edges, leading to somewhat higher precipitation than usual in early summer...."]



The heat will also be significant.



Next month's temperatures are generally expected to be higher than average, and the Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that temperatures will remain above average until August, when the heatwave peaks.



However, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that we will likely avoid the unprecedented heat experienced last year.



[Cho Kyung-sook/Head of Climate Prediction Division, Korea Meteorological Administration: "Compared to last year, this year has somewhat lower global sea surface temperatures. We believe the heatwave patterns will be different from last year."]



With the first typhoon of the year occurring later than usual, the Korea Meteorological Administration anticipates that an average of two to three typhoons will head towards the Korean Peninsula this summer.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



