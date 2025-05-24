News 9

Trump turns up heat on Harvard

입력 2025.05.24 (06:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Trump administration is intensifying pressure on Harvard University for not following government policies.

This time, they have stated that they will prevent the university from accepting foreign students.

Harvard has immediately protested, and Korean students are feeling anxious.

New York's Park Il-jung reports.

[Report]

Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, posted on social media.

He wrote that Harvard has lost its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.

This means that they cannot accept foreign students, who must either leave the U.S. or transfer to another school.

The reason is that Harvard has allowed anti-Semitism on campus.

[Kristi Noem / U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security / FOX News Interview: "The Harvard brought these consequences upon themselves. They have promoted and allowed violent activity on campus."]

About 30% of Harvard's students are international students, and Secretary Noem has also indicated that she intends to use their tuition as leverage to pressure the school.

The Trump administration previously halted the disbursement of approximately 3 trillion won in grants after Harvard refused to change its policies related to anti-Semitism.

The university has immediately responded that this action is illegal and undermines the institution's academic and research mission.

[Ryan Enos / Harvard University Professor: "They are trying to punish a institution in the United States for not bending to its political will."]

Students are anxious about news that could change their life plans immediately.

[Korean international student at Harvard University: "This came out suddenly today, so many of us students are quite surprised. There hasn't been any talk about this for a while..."]

The Trump administration has also announced that Columbia University has neglected anti-Semitic acts.

This means that this action could expand to other universities.

Reporting from New York, this is KBS News Park Il-jung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump turns up heat on Harvard
    • 입력 2025-05-24 06:13:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Trump administration is intensifying pressure on Harvard University for not following government policies.

This time, they have stated that they will prevent the university from accepting foreign students.

Harvard has immediately protested, and Korean students are feeling anxious.

New York's Park Il-jung reports.

[Report]

Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, posted on social media.

He wrote that Harvard has lost its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.

This means that they cannot accept foreign students, who must either leave the U.S. or transfer to another school.

The reason is that Harvard has allowed anti-Semitism on campus.

[Kristi Noem / U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security / FOX News Interview: "The Harvard brought these consequences upon themselves. They have promoted and allowed violent activity on campus."]

About 30% of Harvard's students are international students, and Secretary Noem has also indicated that she intends to use their tuition as leverage to pressure the school.

The Trump administration previously halted the disbursement of approximately 3 trillion won in grants after Harvard refused to change its policies related to anti-Semitism.

The university has immediately responded that this action is illegal and undermines the institution's academic and research mission.

[Ryan Enos / Harvard University Professor: "They are trying to punish a institution in the United States for not bending to its political will."]

Students are anxious about news that could change their life plans immediately.

[Korean international student at Harvard University: "This came out suddenly today, so many of us students are quite surprised. There hasn't been any talk about this for a while..."]

The Trump administration has also announced that Columbia University has neglected anti-Semitic acts.

This means that this action could expand to other universities.

Reporting from New York, this is KBS News Park Il-jung.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] 이재명 49%·김문수 34%·이준석 8%<br>…오차범위 밖 이재명 1위

[여론조사] 이재명 49%·김문수 34%·이준석 8%…오차범위 밖 이재명 1위
[여론조사] “보수 단일화 해야” 41%…단일화 가상 대결 이재명 앞서

[여론조사] “보수 단일화 해야” 41%…단일화 가상 대결 이재명 앞서
이재명 “헌정질서 회복” 김문수 “사기꾼 없어야”…두 번째 TV토론

이재명 “헌정질서 회복” 김문수 “사기꾼 없어야”…두 번째 TV토론
[단독] 통일교 인사, 수사망 좁혀오자 해외 출국 시도?

[단독] 통일교 인사, 수사망 좁혀오자 해외 출국 시도?
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.