Trump turns up heat on Harvard

[Anchor]



The Trump administration is intensifying pressure on Harvard University for not following government policies.



This time, they have stated that they will prevent the university from accepting foreign students.



Harvard has immediately protested, and Korean students are feeling anxious.



New York's Park Il-jung reports.



[Report]



Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, posted on social media.



He wrote that Harvard has lost its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.



This means that they cannot accept foreign students, who must either leave the U.S. or transfer to another school.



The reason is that Harvard has allowed anti-Semitism on campus.



[Kristi Noem / U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security / FOX News Interview: "The Harvard brought these consequences upon themselves. They have promoted and allowed violent activity on campus."]



About 30% of Harvard's students are international students, and Secretary Noem has also indicated that she intends to use their tuition as leverage to pressure the school.



The Trump administration previously halted the disbursement of approximately 3 trillion won in grants after Harvard refused to change its policies related to anti-Semitism.



The university has immediately responded that this action is illegal and undermines the institution's academic and research mission.



[Ryan Enos / Harvard University Professor: "They are trying to punish a institution in the United States for not bending to its political will."]



Students are anxious about news that could change their life plans immediately.



[Korean international student at Harvard University: "This came out suddenly today, so many of us students are quite surprised. There hasn't been any talk about this for a while..."]



The Trump administration has also announced that Columbia University has neglected anti-Semitic acts.



This means that this action could expand to other universities.



Reporting from New York, this is KBS News Park Il-jung.



