News 9

Son Heung-min celebrates win

입력 2025.05.24 (06:13)

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min is still enjoying the afterglow of winning the Europa League.

Tottenham declared that Son Heung-min has risen to the ranks of 'club legend' after leading the team to victory as captain.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Son Heung-min, who was so excited that he even kissed the camera, sat right next to the driver's seat on the team bus.

Every time he spotted Tottenham fans, he waved happily and honked the horn to share the joy.

["Goal!"]

As Son Heung-min led the atmosphere, the city of Bilbao was swept up in a festive wave.

["Champion! Champion!"]

Like at the awards ceremony, Son Heung-min boarded the private jet heading to London, draped in the Taegeukgi.

The Tottenham players continued to celebrate by high-fiving each other even on the plane.

A moment was captured of Son Heung-min embracing the trophy and kissing it.

After landing in London, where home fans were waiting, Son Heung-min stood at the front, striking a pose and enjoying the afterglow of victory.

The Tottenham club officially declared Son Heung-min a club legend for leading the team to victory in European competitions.

The fans, who filled the home stadium with intense energy throughout the final, are looking forward to meeting the key players who fulfilled their long-held wishes.

Son Heung-min and the Tottenham players will express their gratitude to home fans with a victory parade tomorrow morning.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

