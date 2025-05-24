Doosan’s lowest-paid player shines

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



How wonderful would it be for fans packed in the baseball stadium to call out your name?



The players who felt that moment when they hit their first home run as a grand slam.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.



[Report]



Last September, Doosan Bears rookie Lim Jong-seong briefly had his name on the first team roster and made a wish.



[Jeon Da-min/Doosan 2024 Rookie: "I really want to play well in baseball."]



[Lim Jong-seong/Doosan 2024 Rookie: "Me too, I want to hear my name called once."]



About eight months later, Lim Jong-seong fulfilled that wish with one at-bat.



He hit his debut first home run, a comeback grand slam, against SSG Landers' strong pitcher Kim Min.



The unbelievable hit sent chills down the arms of his teammates, and Doosan fans shouted Lim Jong-seong's name as if they would shake the Jamsil Baseball Stadium.



["Lim Jong-seong! Lim Jong-seong! Lim Jong-seong!"]



[Lim Jong-seong/Doosan Infielder: "In the on-deck circle, I thought for about 0.5 seconds, 'What if I hit a home run here?' and I am very happy that it became a reality."]



The player who congratulated Lim Jong-seong the most passionately in the dugout was sixth-year infielder Oh Myung-jin.



On the 27th of last month, Oh Myung-jin experienced the joy of hitting his first professional home run as a grand slam before Lim Jong-seong against Lotte.



Overcoming five years of anonymity, Oh Myung-jin ranked first in batting during the exhibition games and has become an essential player for Doosan, boasting a batting average over .350 in May.



[Oh Myung-jin/Doosan Infielder: "(The grand slam) came to mind. I felt like I hit it myself, and dopamine surged... I will always do my best to show the 'Hustle Doo' spirit."]



Lim Jong-seong and Oh Myung-jin's salaries are at the minimum level of 31 million won.



However, their valuable performances are bringing smiles to Doosan fans, who have not had much to smile about lately.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



