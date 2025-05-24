Heated second presidential debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As many of you may have seen, last night's (May 23) televised presidential debate was an intense and hard-fought exchange.



Policies and pledges were absent, and it was a continuation of negative attacks.



The damage will inevitably fall squarely on the voters.



Kim Yu-dae reports on the aftermath of the TV debate.



[Report]



From the early stages of the debate, candidates relentlessly targeted each other's weaknesses.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Are you a real bachelor? A fake bachelor? Are you a real prosecutor? Or impersonating a prosecutor? Didn't you receive a fine of 1.5 million won?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The relationship with Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who weeps when the far-right forces are protected, still exists."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "If you get caught again for spreading false information, there will be no chance for rehabilitation."]



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "A mud fight is beginning."]



The topics of social integration, pension, medical reform, and climate crisis were merely brushed over.



[Moderator: "I ask you to please stay on topic."]



Tensions ran high.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "You didn't answer my question and ultimately didn't admit that health insurance premiums need to be raised, and instead lectured me."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "You are young, but I sometimes think your thoughts are very old-fashioned. It seems international, but it is very narrow-minded."]



Even after the debate ended, the attacks continued.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/Yesterday: "There are so many issues with (Candidate Lee Jae-myung) that I think everything I shoot hits the mark."]



The psychological warfare continued until today (May 24).



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It's a truly low-level argument to smear, distort, and even manipulate with non-existent stories."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "(Candidate Lee Jae-myung) was a zero in terms of manners. When making rational points, his attitude of trying to teach is itself a sign of being an old-fashioned person."]



The final third debate before the presidential election will be held on the 27th, focusing on political issues.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



