Election fraud dispute deepens

[Anchor]



During the debate yesterday (May 23), there was a heated exchange regarding allegations of election fraud, and the aftermath continued today (May 24).



The campaign teams of candidate Lee Jae-myung and candidate Kim Moon-soo each filed complaints, claiming that the statements made by the opposing candidate were false.



Reporter Choi Young-yoon has more on which statements became problematic.



[Report]



There are claims that candidate Lee Jae-myung raised allegations of election fraud after the 2012 presidential election.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "It was centered around people like Kim Eo-jun... But candidate Lee Jae-myung actually agreed with this."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Yesterday: "I want to clarify that this is not the kind of election fraud that Yoon Suk Yeol or candidate Kim Moon-soo is concerned about, such as manipulating the vote counting."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok demanded Lee Jae-myung's resignation, claiming he is a conspiracy theorist based on a video of Lee Jae-myung's statements from 2017.



[Lee Jae-myung/2017: "This is the worst election fraud that surpasses the 3.15 election fraud. And this is currently pending in the Supreme Court regarding the vote counting process, but there is no review."]



Candidate Lee stated that he does not remember the details clearly as it was a long time ago.



[Lee Jae-myung/Today: "At that time, I think there was a concern that we should conduct a manual count, not that there was election fraud."]



The People Power Party has filed a complaint against candidate Lee for the crime of publicizing false facts.



The Democratic Party raised issues with candidate Kim Moon-soo's responses related to election fraud.



[Kim Moon-soo/Yesterday: "(Raising allegations of election fraud) is something that former President Yoon did; I have never raised such an issue."]



However, candidate Kim attended a press conference regarding allegations of election fraud after the 21st National Assembly elections and has claimed through social media that election fraud continues to be revealed.



The Democratic Party also released a video, claiming that candidate Kim's statement about never shedding tears related to Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon was false.



[Kim Moon-soo: "If Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon had been here, we would not have suffered like this."]



The Democratic Party has filed a complaint against candidate Kim for the crime of publicizing false facts and urged the People Power Party, which filed a complaint against candidate Lee, to immediately stop their despicable political offensive.



KBS News, Choi Young-yoon.



