Lee courts southwestern Gyeonggi

First, candidate Lee Jae-myung has focused on the metropolitan area, which is the largest battleground with half of South Korea's population.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has covered the route and message.



[Report]



[“Lee Jae-myung! President!”]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited the southwestern Gyeonggi region including Siheung, Bucheon, and Ansan, appealed for support, stating that the gap in approval ratings with candidate Kim Moon-soo is narrowing.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “If we don’t pay attention, (they) will come back again. We must firmly suppress these insurrection forces, their followers, and even the successors of the insurrection...”]



He emphasized that he cannot entrust security to the People Power Party and candidate Kim Moon-soo, who tried to provoke North Korea to create a justification for martial law.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/Bucheon: “If someone who cannot even cut off that insurrection leader, who was trying to induce foreign aggression, becomes the President of South Korea, can security really be ensured?”]



He made it clear that the bill for appointing non-lawyer Supreme Court justices, which is being pushed by some in the Democratic Party, does not reflect his position and is merely the opinion of individual lawmakers.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “It would be good to discuss such matters carefully and unnecessarily, and I have instructed the party to be cautious about such issues this morning.”]



The Democratic Party has kept an eye on the possibility of a unification of the conservative candidates, Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok.



They stated that this election will essentially be a binary confrontation over whether to support insurrection or not, downplaying the effects of candidate unification.



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Co-Chair: “Due to the public criticism and anger towards collusion, candidate Lee Jun-seok’s approval ratings have significantly dropped, and I believe the result will clearly be lower than a simple sum.”]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung will hold a press conference regarding the strategy for the remaining election period tomorrow (May 25) before campaigning in Chungnam Province.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



