News 9

Lee courts southwestern Gyeonggi

입력 2025.05.24 (23:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, we will go to the campaign site.

First, candidate Lee Jae-myung has focused on the metropolitan area, which is the largest battleground with half of South Korea's population.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has covered the route and message.

[Report]

[“Lee Jae-myung! President!”]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited the southwestern Gyeonggi region including Siheung, Bucheon, and Ansan, appealed for support, stating that the gap in approval ratings with candidate Kim Moon-soo is narrowing.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “If we don’t pay attention, (they) will come back again. We must firmly suppress these insurrection forces, their followers, and even the successors of the insurrection...”]

He emphasized that he cannot entrust security to the People Power Party and candidate Kim Moon-soo, who tried to provoke North Korea to create a justification for martial law.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/Bucheon: “If someone who cannot even cut off that insurrection leader, who was trying to induce foreign aggression, becomes the President of South Korea, can security really be ensured?”]

He made it clear that the bill for appointing non-lawyer Supreme Court justices, which is being pushed by some in the Democratic Party, does not reflect his position and is merely the opinion of individual lawmakers.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “It would be good to discuss such matters carefully and unnecessarily, and I have instructed the party to be cautious about such issues this morning.”]

The Democratic Party has kept an eye on the possibility of a unification of the conservative candidates, Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok.

They stated that this election will essentially be a binary confrontation over whether to support insurrection or not, downplaying the effects of candidate unification.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Co-Chair: “Due to the public criticism and anger towards collusion, candidate Lee Jun-seok’s approval ratings have significantly dropped, and I believe the result will clearly be lower than a simple sum.”]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung will hold a press conference regarding the strategy for the remaining election period tomorrow (May 25) before campaigning in Chungnam Province.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee courts southwestern Gyeonggi
    • 입력 2025-05-24 23:14:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, we will go to the campaign site.

First, candidate Lee Jae-myung has focused on the metropolitan area, which is the largest battleground with half of South Korea's population.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has covered the route and message.

[Report]

[“Lee Jae-myung! President!”]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited the southwestern Gyeonggi region including Siheung, Bucheon, and Ansan, appealed for support, stating that the gap in approval ratings with candidate Kim Moon-soo is narrowing.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “If we don’t pay attention, (they) will come back again. We must firmly suppress these insurrection forces, their followers, and even the successors of the insurrection...”]

He emphasized that he cannot entrust security to the People Power Party and candidate Kim Moon-soo, who tried to provoke North Korea to create a justification for martial law.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate/Bucheon: “If someone who cannot even cut off that insurrection leader, who was trying to induce foreign aggression, becomes the President of South Korea, can security really be ensured?”]

He made it clear that the bill for appointing non-lawyer Supreme Court justices, which is being pushed by some in the Democratic Party, does not reflect his position and is merely the opinion of individual lawmakers.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “It would be good to discuss such matters carefully and unnecessarily, and I have instructed the party to be cautious about such issues this morning.”]

The Democratic Party has kept an eye on the possibility of a unification of the conservative candidates, Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok.

They stated that this election will essentially be a binary confrontation over whether to support insurrection or not, downplaying the effects of candidate unification.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Co-Chair: “Due to the public criticism and anger towards collusion, candidate Lee Jun-seok’s approval ratings have significantly dropped, and I believe the result will clearly be lower than a simple sum.”]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung will hold a press conference regarding the strategy for the remaining election period tomorrow (May 25) before campaigning in Chungnam Province.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

네거티브 공방에 정책검증 실종…신경전 계속

네거티브 공방에 정책검증 실종…신경전 계속
이재명·김문수 ‘부정선거’ 발언 논란…고발에 맞고발

이재명·김문수 ‘부정선거’ 발언 논란…고발에 맞고발
비 그치고 선선한 주말…다음 주 본격 초여름 더위

비 그치고 선선한 주말…다음 주 본격 초여름 더위
서울 아파트값 ‘꿈틀’…“필요시 토허제 확대”

서울 아파트값 ‘꿈틀’…“필요시 토허제 확대”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.