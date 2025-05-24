News 9

Kim courts conservative support

[Anchor]

Now, we look at Kim Moon-soo.

He appealed for votes in a unique outfit in the Gyeongbuk region.

He has been busy focusing on the two former presidents Park Chung-hee and Park Geun-hye, who are the focal points of the conservative base.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

["Kim Moon-soo! President!"]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo, wearing a traditional hat and robe, got on the campaign vehicle and bowed deeply, stating that the People Power Party had many shortcomings.

He directly targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung, claiming that South Korea is on the verge of becoming a dictatorship.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "If I become president, I will stop all the trials. We must judge these lawless individuals."]

He promised quick recovery from the severe damage caused by wildfires in the Gyeongbuk region and proposed bold measures to create a better environment for childbirth.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I will ensure that for every baby born, we will provide about 100 million won."]

Visiting the birthplace of former President Park Chung-hee in Gumi, he wrote in the guestbook that he is "the world's greatest industrial revolutionary" and emphasized the restoration of former President Park Geun-hye's honor.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Thinking of President Park Geun-hye makes my heart ache. I do not believe she should have stepped down."]

He then met with former President Park Geun-hye for about an hour, during which she urged him to unite the party and win the election.

The People Power Party announced that it would start the "Miracle's Beginning" campaign from today (May 24), focusing on consolidating support in the Yeongnam region.

They stated that candidate Kim's approval ratings have begun to rise and that they aim to create a turning point this weekend.

[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "If candidate unification is achieved, we can sufficiently reverse the situation. We will start the campaign for the miracle of consolidating support..."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo plans to begin intense campaigning in the Chungcheong region starting with a visit to the birthplace of former First Lady Yuk Young-soo in Okcheon tomorrow (May 25).

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

