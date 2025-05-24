News 9

Lee rejects candidate unity

[Anchor]

With ten days remaining until the presidential election, the biggest variable is the unification of candidates, but candidate Lee Jun-seok once again drew a line on that possibility at a campaign event.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports from the campaign sites of candidates Lee Jun-seok and Kwon Young-guk.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok met with public official exam preparers in the Noryangjin study village in Seoul.

He suggested reforms to the public official salary system and stated that he would improve the treatment of public officials.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "We need to maintain a certain gap with private companies... How can we do that under the seniority-based pay system? So I think we need to be a bit more open..."]

He then continued his campaign in Suwon and Seongnam.

He pointed out that the areas where candidate Lee Jae-myung served as Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi governor disguised 'incompetence' as 'competence'.

He claimed that through TV debates, the illusions surrounding candidate Lee are being revealed, mentioning hotel economics and a 100 trillion investment in AI.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If we elect the populist Lee Jae-myung, we could face a crisis similar to the IMF after 30 years, instead of resolving the internal strife."]

Regarding candidate unification, he once again drew a line.

He criticized that while it is difficult to prove candidate Lee's lies and incompetence, the People Power Party is helping him by demanding unification.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Such decisive mistakes by candidate Lee Jae-myung will receive less attention. The People Power Party will become the helper that aids Lee Jae-myung's presidency..."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk is working to capture votes in Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces.

He promised to close the Samcheok coal power plant, fully subsidize public transportation in rural areas, and expand the bicycle highway network.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "We will create separate roads where bicycles can move according to the natural environment, completely unrelated to the Four Major Rivers project."]

In Cheongju, he met with workers facing layoffs and promised to prohibit unfair dismissals and protect workers' rights.

This is Kim Cheong-yun from KBS News.

