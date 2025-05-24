Summer heat starts next week

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Refreshing snacks like ice coffee and bingsu, cooling even at a glance, are expected to sell like hotcakes starting next week.



The forecast predicts that the full-blown early summer heat will arrive.



Lee Jeong-hoon, our meteorological specialist reports.



[Report]



Spring rain fell in Daegu's Dongseongro from the morning.



With the sudden cool weather, citizens took out their outerwear instead of short sleeves.



[Lee Si-ha · Lee Ho-young/Dong-gu, Daegu: "The weather suddenly got cold, so I had to put a jumper on my baby, and last week it was hot enough to wear short sleeves, but it seems to have gotten much colder."]



[Kwon Seo-young/Gangdong-gu, Seoul: "Recently, it was actually hotter in Seoul, but coming down here, it got much colder, so I was quite surprised."]



At around 3 PM, usually the hottest time of the day, the temperature in Daegu remained at 12 degrees Celsius.



Compared to four days ago when the first heat wave of the year occurred, it has dropped more than 20 degrees.



In other regions as well, the maximum temperature today (May 24) mostly stayed below 20 degrees.



The cool spring weather will continue until tomorrow morning (May 25), which is Sunday.



[Nam Min-ji/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Relatively cold air is pushing warm and humid air southward, causing temperatures to drop nationwide until Sunday morning, the 25th, but in the afternoon, under clear skies, daytime temperatures will rise due to sunlight."]



Temperatures will gradually rise, and from next week, the season will begin to feel more like summer.



In particular, from mid-week, daytime temperatures in inland areas are expected to rise close to 30 degrees, indicating that the full-blown early summer heat will continue.



The Meteorological Administration has also forecast that June, when summer begins, will generally be hotter than usual.



This is KBS News Lee Jeong-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!