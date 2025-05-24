News 9

Woman arrested for dating app scam

입력 2025.05.24 (23:46)

[Anchor]

A woman who approached men she met through a dating app and swindled them out of large sums of money has been arrested.

It is reported that she deceived at least five men while posing as a romantic partner, with the total amount of damage reaching hundreds of millions of won.

Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

A woman is being apprehended by the police.

She was caught after swindling 58 million won from a man she met on a dating app by deceiving him into proposing marriage and fleeing, after being on the run for over five years.

This woman was actually living with another man in a common-law relationship, but she received money from the victim under the pretext of looking for a place to live together after promising to marry him.

After taking the money and going into hiding, she used a phone registered under someone else's name and moved around places like Hwaseong, Cheonan, and Daejeon to evade capture, but was eventually caught by the police who identified her hideout.

Upon investigation, the police found that there were more victims who had been swindled in a similar manner by this woman, with at least five individuals having handed over hundreds of millions of won.

The police have applied fraud charges against her and transferred her to custody on the 12th.

Thick smoke is billowing out of an apartment window.

This morning (May 24) at around 7:10 AM, a fire broke out on the 14th floor of an apartment in Haeundae District, Busan, and was extinguished after about 30 minutes.

There were no injuries from the fire, but over 70 residents were evacuated due to the smoke.

The fire department plans to investigate the cause of the fire through a joint examination.

Earlier, last night (May 23) at around 9 PM, four vehicles collided on a road in Haengdang-dong, Seongdong District, Seoul, injuring five people including the drivers.

The taxi driver in his 50s who caused the accident reportedly stated during police questioning that "the car suddenly accelerated."

The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident based on witness statements.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

