Seoul apartment prices rising

[Anchor]



The embers of apartment prices in Seoul, which were thought to be extinguished, are coming back to life.



This is the aftermath of the expanded designation of land transaction permission zones.



In particular, the movement of house prices in the Gangnam, Yongsan, and Han River belt is unusual.



The government cannot remain idle in this situation.



It is considering additional regulatory measures.



Lee Seung-cheol reports.



[Report]



Recently, there have been continuous transactions at record-high prices for apartments in Gangnam, Seoul.



Although they are under redevelopment and are restricted by the land transaction permission zone, the upward trend in house prices continues.



[Gangnam District Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "If a large unit in a good floor comes out, the price goes as the owner calls it within a week."]



It has been about two months since the land transaction permission zone was expanded to include all apartments in the three districts of Gangnam and Yongsan.



Since only actual residents can buy, the transaction volume has decreased, but the prices are different.



The rate of increase in apartment prices in Seoul, which had been slowing down, is now increasing from this month.



The actual ratio of rising transactions is also high.



In Gangnam and Seocho districts, the ratio of rising transactions has exceeded 70%, and the upward trend is also spreading to Mapo, Yongsan, and Yangcheon districts.



Ultimately, the government hinted at an expansion of regulations that it had announced during the re-designation of the land transaction permission zone last March.



Yesterday (May 23), the government held a real estate market inspection meeting and stated that it would designate additional land transaction permission zones if necessary.



[Yoon Ji-hae/Head of Research Lab, Real Estate R114: "The government's expansion of regulated areas is ultimately a way to control speculative demand..."]



From July, a three-tier stress DSR will be applied in the metropolitan area, which will reduce loan limits.



The government has stated that it will monitor household loans by region.



Additionally, the Seoul city government plans to impose a compliance penalty of up to 10% of the actual transaction price for violations of the actual residence obligation for apartments subject to the land transaction permission system.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.



