News 9

Seoul apartment prices rising

입력 2025.05.24 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The embers of apartment prices in Seoul, which were thought to be extinguished, are coming back to life.

This is the aftermath of the expanded designation of land transaction permission zones.

In particular, the movement of house prices in the Gangnam, Yongsan, and Han River belt is unusual.

The government cannot remain idle in this situation.

It is considering additional regulatory measures.

Lee Seung-cheol reports.

[Report]

Recently, there have been continuous transactions at record-high prices for apartments in Gangnam, Seoul.

Although they are under redevelopment and are restricted by the land transaction permission zone, the upward trend in house prices continues.

[Gangnam District Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "If a large unit in a good floor comes out, the price goes as the owner calls it within a week."]

It has been about two months since the land transaction permission zone was expanded to include all apartments in the three districts of Gangnam and Yongsan.

Since only actual residents can buy, the transaction volume has decreased, but the prices are different.

The rate of increase in apartment prices in Seoul, which had been slowing down, is now increasing from this month.

The actual ratio of rising transactions is also high.

In Gangnam and Seocho districts, the ratio of rising transactions has exceeded 70%, and the upward trend is also spreading to Mapo, Yongsan, and Yangcheon districts.

Ultimately, the government hinted at an expansion of regulations that it had announced during the re-designation of the land transaction permission zone last March.

Yesterday (May 23), the government held a real estate market inspection meeting and stated that it would designate additional land transaction permission zones if necessary.

[Yoon Ji-hae/Head of Research Lab, Real Estate R114: "The government's expansion of regulated areas is ultimately a way to control speculative demand..."]

From July, a three-tier stress DSR will be applied in the metropolitan area, which will reduce loan limits.

The government has stated that it will monitor household loans by region.

Additionally, the Seoul city government plans to impose a compliance penalty of up to 10% of the actual transaction price for violations of the actual residence obligation for apartments subject to the land transaction permission system.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seoul apartment prices rising
    • 입력 2025-05-24 23:46:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

The embers of apartment prices in Seoul, which were thought to be extinguished, are coming back to life.

This is the aftermath of the expanded designation of land transaction permission zones.

In particular, the movement of house prices in the Gangnam, Yongsan, and Han River belt is unusual.

The government cannot remain idle in this situation.

It is considering additional regulatory measures.

Lee Seung-cheol reports.

[Report]

Recently, there have been continuous transactions at record-high prices for apartments in Gangnam, Seoul.

Although they are under redevelopment and are restricted by the land transaction permission zone, the upward trend in house prices continues.

[Gangnam District Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "If a large unit in a good floor comes out, the price goes as the owner calls it within a week."]

It has been about two months since the land transaction permission zone was expanded to include all apartments in the three districts of Gangnam and Yongsan.

Since only actual residents can buy, the transaction volume has decreased, but the prices are different.

The rate of increase in apartment prices in Seoul, which had been slowing down, is now increasing from this month.

The actual ratio of rising transactions is also high.

In Gangnam and Seocho districts, the ratio of rising transactions has exceeded 70%, and the upward trend is also spreading to Mapo, Yongsan, and Yangcheon districts.

Ultimately, the government hinted at an expansion of regulations that it had announced during the re-designation of the land transaction permission zone last March.

Yesterday (May 23), the government held a real estate market inspection meeting and stated that it would designate additional land transaction permission zones if necessary.

[Yoon Ji-hae/Head of Research Lab, Real Estate R114: "The government's expansion of regulated areas is ultimately a way to control speculative demand..."]

From July, a three-tier stress DSR will be applied in the metropolitan area, which will reduce loan limits.

The government has stated that it will monitor household loans by region.

Additionally, the Seoul city government plans to impose a compliance penalty of up to 10% of the actual transaction price for violations of the actual residence obligation for apartments subject to the land transaction permission system.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.
이승철
이승철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

네거티브 공방에 정책검증 실종…신경전 계속

네거티브 공방에 정책검증 실종…신경전 계속
이재명·김문수 ‘부정선거’ 발언 논란…고발에 맞고발

이재명·김문수 ‘부정선거’ 발언 논란…고발에 맞고발
비 그치고 선선한 주말…다음 주 본격 초여름 더위

비 그치고 선선한 주말…다음 주 본격 초여름 더위
서울 아파트값 ‘꿈틀’…“필요시 토허제 확대”

서울 아파트값 ‘꿈틀’…“필요시 토허제 확대”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.