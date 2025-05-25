News 9

Silent Killers: Youth at risk

[Anchor]

They say pain has no order, and that is true for diabetes and hypertension.

These diseases were primarily common in middle-aged individuals, but recently, there has been a sharp increase in young patients in their 20s and 30s.

If left untreated, they can suffer for a longer time and more severely.

How should we respond?

Hong Seong-hee reports.

[Report]

Mr. Kim Seung-hwan began experiencing frequent urination at the age of twenty and went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with diabetes.

At that time, he weighed 130 kilograms.

He started exercising, but due to poor blood sugar control, he even collapsed while working.

[Kim Seung-hwan/Diabetes Patient: "While working outside, I suddenly collapsed that day. I think it was because I was dehydrated too quickly. It took me almost 6 to 7 years to find stability."]

This man, who was a fitness trainer, gained 20 kg in just six months after quitting his job.

Now in his late 30s, he has developed hypertension.

[Hypertension Patient/Voice Altered: "I feel a heat sensation in the back of my neck and a warmth in the left side of my chest. I eat chicken and ramen."]

There are about 150,000 young patients in their 20s and 30s receiving treatment for diabetes.

The number of hypertension patients in the same age group is 240,000.

This is an increase of 73% and 53%, respectively, compared to ten years ago.

The rate of increase is much faster than that of those over 40.

While family history plays a role, obesity among the younger population is the biggest cause.

About 3 to 4 out of 10 people in their 20s and 30s (36%) are considered obese, and the obesity rate is increasing every year.

[Lee Jun-yeop/Professor of Endocrinology at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital: "The number of new diabetes patients is gradually decreasing. However, the only age group that is increasing is those under 40, specifically in their 20s and 30s, which is closely related to the increase in obesity rates."]

If abnormally high blood sugar and blood pressure are left untreated for a long time, they can gradually damage blood vessels.

This can lead to serious complications such as myocardial infarction, cerebral hemorrhage, and heart failure.

[Kim Byung-jun/Professor of Endocrinology at Gachon University Gil Medical Center: "Various substances released due to obesity damage blood vessels, and elevated blood sugar sticks to the blood vessels, causing problems."]

However, young people often neglect their health due to the demands of social life.

In fact, the treatment rate for diabetes in those over 65 is 76%, while for young patients, it is less than half (35%).

The same goes for hypertension.

[Kim Dae-hee/Professor of Cardiology at Asan Medical Center: "There is data showing that 'even with the same blood pressure readings, younger individuals are at greater risk,' so we should not take the blood pressure of young people lightly."]

Experts advise that by the time symptoms appear, it is already too late, and that individuals should start managing their health early by losing weight and regularly checking their blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

