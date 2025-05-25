Deficit reality vs. tax cut promises

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 24), we will verify the pledges of the presidential candidates, focusing on 'taxes'.



As the election approaches, the political arena is once again flooded with tax reduction promises.



Who would refuse to pay less tax? However, in a situation where tax revenue is tight, is it still okay for the country's finances? Reporter Kim Jin-hwa looked into this.



[Report]



Which entity is paying the most corporate tax this year?



It’s not Samsung Electronics or SK Hynix.



It is right here, the Bank of Korea.



The income from U.S. Treasury bonds and other assets held by the Bank of Korea has increased to nearly 8 trillion won, but this is mainly due to the poor performance of major companies last year.



Samsung Electronics used to be the undisputed number one in corporate tax.



In 2019, it paid over 16 trillion won, but last year it paid 0 won, and this year it is estimated to be less than 1 trillion won.



This is a result of poor business conditions combined with a 1% reduction in corporate tax in 2023, but it wasn't that tax revenue was good before that.



Excluding entities like the National Pension Service, which can only be in surplus for now, the fiscal balance has been in deficit since 2008, and this year is also expected to be the same.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We will provide tax support and increase the deductions for communication and education expenses that the industry urgently needs..."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I will boldly cut taxes in a one-stop manner."]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung says he will reduce corporate tax if companies invest in strategic industries and increase deductions for communication and education expenses.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasizes a tax bracket adjustment linked to inflation as prices rise, along with a reduction in the highest inheritance tax rate.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok proposes to make part of the corporate tax a local tax.



While it appears to be a change in tax categories, the intention is to encourage competition among local governments to reduce corporate taxes.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "Through competition in corporate tax, we can actively attract businesses..."]



If it is necessary from a policy perspective, any tax can be reduced.



However, that means other taxes must be increased to maintain the country's finances.



Yet, none of the candidates, Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo, or Lee Jun-seok, have any pledges to increase taxes.



They only present vague goals like 'we will restructure government spending' and 'we will grow the economy to increase tax revenue'.



There are no specific policies on how they plan to achieve this.



[Lee Sang-min/Senior Researcher at the National Finance Research Institute: "For example, it is true that if you study hard focusing on subjects like Korean, English and math, your grades can improve, but there is a lack of a concrete strategy."]



Only candidate Kwon Young-guk has pledged to increase inheritance tax and establish a wealth tax.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "We will secure national finances through tax increases..."]



KBS asked for specific tax pledges, but candidate Lee Jae-myung did not respond.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo's income tax inflation linkage system is analyzed to potentially reduce annual income tax revenue by at least 6 trillion won.



[Lee Sang-min/Senior Researcher at the National Finance Research Institute: "In order for the state to spend, one of two things must be increased: either taxes or national debt. Thinking of ways to increase taxes more is the attitude of a responsible presidential candidate..."]



The lesson from Japan, which has steadily raised value-added tax over the past decade to reduce fiscal deficits, is becoming more prominent.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



