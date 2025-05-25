News 9

Fears of trade war return

[Anchor]

The fear of tariffs, which seemed to have calmed down, has resurfaced.

President Trump has warned that he will impose a minimum 25% high tariff on smartphones not produced in the United States.

He specifically mentioned that this applies to American company Apple as well as Samsung.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump stated that he hopes iPhones sold in the United States will be produced in the country.

If not, he said Apple would have to pay a minimum 25% tariff.

When asked why he would harm American companies, he responded that other companies like Samsung would be treated the same way.

He mentioned that if products are produced overseas and sold in the U.S., the same tariff would be imposed around the end of June.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise it wouldn't be fair."]

Trump also stated that the decision to impose a 50% tariff on the European Union starting next month is not a negotiating tactic.

He emphasized that it is now time to play the game in the way he knows.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It's going on on June 1, and that's the way it is. They haven't treated us properly."]

In response to Trump's threats, the EU has stated that it is prepared to defend its interests.

They also mentioned that trade between the two sides should be based on mutual respect, not threats.

As the tariff war, which seemed to have taken a breather, shows signs of reigniting, the stock market has been shaken again.

The European large-cap index was hit hard and fell by 1.77%, and all three major indices in New York also declined.

In particular, Apple’s stock price dropped by more than 3%, falling below the $200 mark.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

