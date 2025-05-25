News 9

Wonsan Galma District set to open

[Anchor]

A resort complex with a wide beach, quite exotic, right?

This is none other than North Korea, the scenery of Wonsan Galma District.

It is said to be Chairman Kim Jong-un's key card in seeking tourism as a source of foreign currency, and news has emerged that the opening is imminent.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa will show us more details.

[Report]

North Korea has announced that the Wonsan Galma Coastal Tourist Area will open next month.

[Korean Central TV/Dec. 31, 2024: "The 'Galma Coastal Tourist Area' will be operational from June 2025."]

According to satellite images, the main buildings, including resorts and hotels, have all been completed, and the water park behind the resort is also ready to welcome guests.

A turtle-shaped building, presumed to be an aquarium, has also taken its final form.

Small structures, presumed to be sunbeds, are densely arranged along the coastline, and about 20 vehicles for transporting tourists are lined up at the station.

As tourism is a major means of earning foreign currency that can avoid sanctions, North Korea is actively working to attract tourists ahead of the opening.

Last month, they invited representatives from Western travel agencies for a tour.

A Russian travel agency has started selling Galma travel packages that will begin in July, and there are reports that they are considering opening direct flights from Vladivostok.

However, due to the deterioration of North Korea-China relations, group tourism from China is difficult, and poor transportation infrastructure makes accessibility low, leading to predictions that it will not be easy to maintain a steady flow of tourists.

[Hong Min/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for National Unification: "In the early stages, it may be possible to attract some tourists from a policy perspective and in terms of relations with Russia, but the actual demand for continuous visits driven by the true appeal of tourism is likely to be low..."]

The Ministry of Unification also stated that it seems to require quite a bit of time for the Wonsan Galma area to play its role in attracting tourists.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

