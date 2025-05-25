News 9

Data center surge in Ireland

[Anchor]

The small island nation next to the UK, Ireland, is referred to as Europe's Silicon Valley.

It has attracted big tech companies like Microsoft and Google, and data centers are densely located there.

However, unexpected side effects are following.

There are implications for us as well, and reporter Ahn Da-young has the story.

[Report]

Thanks to its cool climate, which helps reduce cooling costs, Ireland is home to over 90 data centers of big tech companies from around the world.

With its low corporate tax rate, being an EU member, and the advantage of hosting the European headquarters of big tech companies, the number of data centers in Ireland is expected to increase further.

The problem is the enormous power consumption.

Data centers use a tremendous amount of electricity in the process of operating high-performance servers.

[Rosie/'Friends of the Earth' activist: "In the last 10 years, since 2015, data center electricity consumption in Ireland has increased by over 400%."]

It is projected that the share of data centers in Ireland's total power consumption will exceed 30% as early as next year.

There are concerns that this trend could lead to large-scale blackouts.

As electricity becomes scarce, households have seen a significant increase in electricity bills over the past 2-3 years.

[Idana/Ireland resident: "(In 2021) from August to October, my electricity bill was 80 euros. But when I compared the bill for the same period in 2023, it was about 145 euros."]

As more natural gas is used as an energy source to produce electricity, carbon emissions cannot be reduced.

The case of Ireland, which is on the verge of becoming a data dumping ground, may be a preview of what we all will face in the future.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Dublin.

