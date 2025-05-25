Lotte beats Hanwha in comback

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The power of the Lotte baseball team was indeed impressive.



Lotte Giants achieved a remarkable comeback victory against Hanwha Eagles, a team known for its pitching strength, thanks to the brilliant performance of Son Ho-young, who recorded five hits.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee has the story.



[Report]



Lotte scored three runs first against Hanwha's starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin.



With timely hits from Go Seung-min and Reyes, they extended their lead to 3-0.



Hanwha's counterattack was fierce as well.



They tied the game 3-3 in the third inning against the league's best left-handed pitcher Davidson.



In the fifth inning, they successfully took the lead with two home runs.



Florial hit a one-run home run.



Recently in good form, Chae Eun-sung hit a two-run home run, extending the lead to 6-3.



However, the powerful Lotte hitters broke down Hanwha's pitching staff, which boasts the lowest earned run average in the league.



In the seventh inning, they showed concentration and tied the game at 6-6, bringing it back to square one.



Hanwha's Kim Seo-hyun and Lotte's Kim Won-jung both kept the ninth inning scoreless, leading to extra innings to determine the winner.



Hanwha replaced Kim Seo-hyun, who had thrown 24 pitches the previous day and 15 pitches in one inning, with Kim Jong-soo, which ultimately turned out to be a mistake.



Kim Jong-soo put himself in a tough spot by allowing a hit, a walk, and a balk, and he gave up the game-winning hit to Son Ho-young.



Son Ho-young led the victory with five hits in five at-bats and two RBIs, and Lotte climbed back to second place in just one day.



KT wiz, led by Hwang Jae-kyun, who had four hits including a home run, crushed Kiwoom Heroes.



This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!