FC Seoul drew with Suwon FC

In the K League 1, FC Seoul dominated the match against Suwon FC throughout but ended up with a draw due to a critical mistake by goalkeeper Kang Hyun-moo, allowing an equalizing goal.



Seoul, which had been on the offensive from the beginning, found the net first in the 42nd minute of the first half!



Choi Jun delivered a cross to the opposite side, which Lucas finished with a header.



In the second half, Seoul maintained control of the game.



The incident began after goalkeeper Kang Hyun-moo caught the ball.



Was he unable to see Jang Yun-ho approaching from the right while only looking to the left?



With an unbelievable mistake, he conceded the equalizing goal to Anderson, and ultimately, Seoul recorded a 1-1 draw with Suwon FC.



