News 9

Son Heung-min's parade moment

입력 2025.05.25 (01:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As Son Heung-min, the living legend of Tottenham Hotspur, took part in the Europa League victory parade, the streets of London were buzzing.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Amidst a crowd of numerous Tottenham fans, Son Heung-min, wearing sunglasses, appeared holding the championship trophy.

On top of a large open-top bus, captain Son Heung-min raised the trophy, recreating the emotion of victory.

Son Heung-min waved to the fans with joy and kissed the trophy, expressing his overwhelming excitement.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Johnson, again! Johnson, again! Ole. Ole."]

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I waited and waited and dreamt for this moment. And it finally happened. You know, a little bit of pressure is going away."]

After the splendid parade, the team met the fans on a stage set up in front of their home stadium.

[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "I told them and they didn't believe. But here we are."]

Manager Postecoglou was the first to call out Son Heung-min's name.

[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "Absolute heroes led by the legend, Son Heung-min!"]

The fans responded with cheers for Son Heung-min.

["Nice one, Sonny. Nice one."]

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I love you. We have won the Europa League. And you all deserve it."]

As Son Heung-min raised the trophy once again, the fans erupted in cheers, celebrating the festival.

["Glory, glory, Tottenham Hotspur!"]

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Son Heung-min's parade moment
    • 입력 2025-05-25 01:10:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

As Son Heung-min, the living legend of Tottenham Hotspur, took part in the Europa League victory parade, the streets of London were buzzing.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Amidst a crowd of numerous Tottenham fans, Son Heung-min, wearing sunglasses, appeared holding the championship trophy.

On top of a large open-top bus, captain Son Heung-min raised the trophy, recreating the emotion of victory.

Son Heung-min waved to the fans with joy and kissed the trophy, expressing his overwhelming excitement.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Johnson, again! Johnson, again! Ole. Ole."]

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I waited and waited and dreamt for this moment. And it finally happened. You know, a little bit of pressure is going away."]

After the splendid parade, the team met the fans on a stage set up in front of their home stadium.

[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "I told them and they didn't believe. But here we are."]

Manager Postecoglou was the first to call out Son Heung-min's name.

[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "Absolute heroes led by the legend, Son Heung-min!"]

The fans responded with cheers for Son Heung-min.

["Nice one, Sonny. Nice one."]

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I love you. We have won the Europa League. And you all deserve it."]

As Son Heung-min raised the trophy once again, the fans erupted in cheers, celebrating the festival.

["Glory, glory, Tottenham Hotspur!"]

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

네거티브 공방에 정책검증 실종…신경전 계속

네거티브 공방에 정책검증 실종…신경전 계속
이재명·김문수 ‘부정선거’ 발언 논란…고발에 맞고발

이재명·김문수 ‘부정선거’ 발언 논란…고발에 맞고발
비 그치고 선선한 주말…다음 주 본격 초여름 더위

비 그치고 선선한 주말…다음 주 본격 초여름 더위
서울 아파트값 ‘꿈틀’…“필요시 토허제 확대”

서울 아파트값 ‘꿈틀’…“필요시 토허제 확대”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.