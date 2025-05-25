Son Heung-min's parade moment
[Anchor]
As Son Heung-min, the living legend of Tottenham Hotspur, took part in the Europa League victory parade, the streets of London were buzzing.
Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
Amidst a crowd of numerous Tottenham fans, Son Heung-min, wearing sunglasses, appeared holding the championship trophy.
On top of a large open-top bus, captain Son Heung-min raised the trophy, recreating the emotion of victory.
Son Heung-min waved to the fans with joy and kissed the trophy, expressing his overwhelming excitement.
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Johnson, again! Johnson, again! Ole. Ole."]
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I waited and waited and dreamt for this moment. And it finally happened. You know, a little bit of pressure is going away."]
After the splendid parade, the team met the fans on a stage set up in front of their home stadium.
[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "I told them and they didn't believe. But here we are."]
Manager Postecoglou was the first to call out Son Heung-min's name.
[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "Absolute heroes led by the legend, Son Heung-min!"]
The fans responded with cheers for Son Heung-min.
["Nice one, Sonny. Nice one."]
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I love you. We have won the Europa League. And you all deserve it."]
As Son Heung-min raised the trophy once again, the fans erupted in cheers, celebrating the festival.
["Glory, glory, Tottenham Hotspur!"]
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
