Son Heung-min's parade moment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As Son Heung-min, the living legend of Tottenham Hotspur, took part in the Europa League victory parade, the streets of London were buzzing.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Amidst a crowd of numerous Tottenham fans, Son Heung-min, wearing sunglasses, appeared holding the championship trophy.



On top of a large open-top bus, captain Son Heung-min raised the trophy, recreating the emotion of victory.



Son Heung-min waved to the fans with joy and kissed the trophy, expressing his overwhelming excitement.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Johnson, again! Johnson, again! Ole. Ole."]



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I waited and waited and dreamt for this moment. And it finally happened. You know, a little bit of pressure is going away."]



After the splendid parade, the team met the fans on a stage set up in front of their home stadium.



[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "I told them and they didn't believe. But here we are."]



Manager Postecoglou was the first to call out Son Heung-min's name.



[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "Absolute heroes led by the legend, Son Heung-min!"]



The fans responded with cheers for Son Heung-min.



["Nice one, Sonny. Nice one."]



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I love you. We have won the Europa League. And you all deserve it."]



As Son Heung-min raised the trophy once again, the fans erupted in cheers, celebrating the festival.



["Glory, glory, Tottenham Hotspur!"]



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!