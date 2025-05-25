News 9

Chagall exhibition lands in Korea

[Anchor]

A special exhibition of Marc Chagall, the master of European art and a magician of color, has arrived in Korea.

The most attention-grabbing aspect is the seven unpublished original works by Chagall, where his world filled with fantasy, love, color, and dreams comes to life again through the voice of actor Park Bo-gum.

Kim Hye-joo reports.

[Report]

A feathered hunter leans against the musicians.

Some express love, while others express joy, and it feels as if an opera unfolds on a two-meter-wide canvas.

A clown appears against a backdrop of intense red, with audiences shrouded in blue darkness.

The tension and waves created by the clash of vibrant colors fully reveal Chagall's personality.

[Francesca Bilanti/Curator: "Each painting with great attention, because all the details he puts in his paintings is a part of the narrative of the work."]

In front of the bride on a green horse, the gaze of a clown holding a bouquet rests on a deep sadness, and behind the splendid floral display lie Chagall's emotions.

[Audio Commentary/Voice: Park Bo-gum: "The workshop in Saint-Paul. This is Chagall's workshop. But if you look closely, it feels almost like a self-portrait."]

Having lived through the tumultuous times of two world wars and the Russian Revolution, Chagall left behind unexpressed regrets in each of his works.

Through the image of Jesus on the cross and the fading people, we see the pain of the Jews who had to leave their hometowns during the war, while a bird in the artwork symbolizes Chagall's longing for peace.

[Paul Schneider/Curator: "It is important to take a new look and try to understand what Chagall really meant to say with his paintings and it's timeless message I think Chagall gives to us all."]

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of his passing, the special exhibition of Chagall in Korea will showcase over 160 masterpieces, including seven unpublished works that will be revealed for the first time in the world.

KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

