Lee Jung-hoo leads team win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Major League Baseball's Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco led his team to victory with two hits and three times on base.



He made his debut as a second batter for the first time and perfectly met the expectations of his coach.



Reporter Jung Hyun-sook has the details.



[Report]



In the fourth inning, Lee Jung-hoo confidently hit a 152 km/h fastball from the Major League strikeout leader Gore.



He easily stole second base, but was declared out due to interference by the batter.



Swallowing his disappointment, Lee Jung-hoo created another opportunity in the seventh inning.



After skillfully avoiding Gore's threatening inside pitch, he got on base with a walk and scored the first run, breaking the scoreless tie with a hit from Adames.



Then, in the eighth inning, he showcased his outstanding batting skills, achieving a two-hit game for the first time in a week.



It was a fastball that came in at a high angle, and he connected with a hit on a pitch that was difficult to hit, earning praise from the local broadcasters.



[Commentary: "This is just good hand-eye coordination, gets the ball up out of the zone. The bat-to-ball skills of Jung-hoo Lee right here. Let's take a look right there."]



During Chapman's hit, he displayed aggressive baserunning and advanced to third base.



[Commentary: "Jung-hoo reads it perfectly, sees that soft lighter, knows that..."]



Ultimately, he recorded a crucial insurance run.



Lee Jung-hoo, who reached base three times and scored twice, delivered a perfect performance as a second batter, leading his team to victory.



This is KBS News, Jung Hyun-sook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!