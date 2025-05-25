Lee Jung-hoo leads team win
[Anchor]
Major League Baseball's Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco led his team to victory with two hits and three times on base.
He made his debut as a second batter for the first time and perfectly met the expectations of his coach.
Reporter Jung Hyun-sook has the details.
[Report]
In the fourth inning, Lee Jung-hoo confidently hit a 152 km/h fastball from the Major League strikeout leader Gore.
He easily stole second base, but was declared out due to interference by the batter.
Swallowing his disappointment, Lee Jung-hoo created another opportunity in the seventh inning.
After skillfully avoiding Gore's threatening inside pitch, he got on base with a walk and scored the first run, breaking the scoreless tie with a hit from Adames.
Then, in the eighth inning, he showcased his outstanding batting skills, achieving a two-hit game for the first time in a week.
It was a fastball that came in at a high angle, and he connected with a hit on a pitch that was difficult to hit, earning praise from the local broadcasters.
[Commentary: "This is just good hand-eye coordination, gets the ball up out of the zone. The bat-to-ball skills of Jung-hoo Lee right here. Let's take a look right there."]
During Chapman's hit, he displayed aggressive baserunning and advanced to third base.
[Commentary: "Jung-hoo reads it perfectly, sees that soft lighter, knows that..."]
Ultimately, he recorded a crucial insurance run.
Lee Jung-hoo, who reached base three times and scored twice, delivered a perfect performance as a second batter, leading his team to victory.
This is KBS News, Jung Hyun-sook.
정현숙 기자 hyensui@kbs.co.kr
