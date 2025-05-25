Lee Chang-wook eyes Super Race win

동영상 고정 취소

In the Super Race Championship, the largest automobile racing event in the country, Lee Chang-wook has secured the first place in the qualifiers, aiming for a consecutive second victory.



In the opening round of the Super Race held last April, Lee Chang-wook claimed victory in the 6000 class, competing against top drivers with a refreshing solo performance.



Today, in the second round qualifiers held in Yeongam, Lee Chang-wook continued his upward trend by finishing in first place.



With the final race taking place tomorrow, Lee Chang-wook will start from the front once again, following the opening round, positioning himself favorably for a consecutive second victory challenge.







