Lee, Kim encourage early voting

The presidential election is just 9 days away from the main voting day and only 4 days away from early voting.



The ballots, which will each turn into precious votes of the voters, started printing today (May 25).



Today’s 9 o'clock news begins at the intense campaign site of the presidential election.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin reports on the two candidates, Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo, who visited the Chungcheong region together.



[Report]



[“Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!”]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the traditional casting vote region of Chungcheong.



He defined this presidential election as one that prevents the return of insurrection forces.



He stated that candidate Kim Moon-soo, who has not severed ties with the far-right insurrection forces, is unqualified to run.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “He(Kim) incited the far-right forces to plot for his(Yoon's) release and return. We will fall into a backward country of the Third World, where illegality reigns, which we can never rise from again.”]



He emphasized that the ballot is stronger than a bullet and urged participation in early voting.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: “You are the bullets, warriors who are completing the revolution of light. Please think of it this way and participate in early voting in large numbers to ensure victory.”]



He promised to resume efforts to revise the Commercial Act and to strictly punish stock manipulation, saying he would crack down so harshly it would leave offenders poor.



He also revealed plans to allocate more financial resources and provide policy implementation incentives the farther the distance from Seoul.



[“Kim Moon-soo! President!”]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo visited the birthplace of former First Lady Yuk Young-soo to rally support.



He mentioned his meeting with former President Park Geun-hye yesterday, claiming that she was deprived of the presidency due to false information and that her honor would be restored.



He encouraged participation in early voting, stating that if people do not vote, they will face a bad regime.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Our party will mobilize all its capabilities to thoroughly monitor and supervise early voting. So please don’t worry and participate in early voting. I will also participate in early voting.”]



He continued his offensive against candidate Lee Jae-myung.



Kim emphasized that the people must stop Lee's dictatorship by voting, claiming that Lee is not only wearing a bulletproof vest but is also creating "bulletproof laws" to cover up his crimes.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: “Now he wants to create bulletproof laws, not just one law. He will make 5 or 6 bulletproof laws, layering them one, two, three, four, five times. Even with these laws, he will still be trembling.”]



He stated that he has never impersonated a prosecutor and vowed to be an honest president.



The two candidates will head to the southern Gyeonggi region tomorrow to appeal to the moderate voters in the metropolitan area.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



