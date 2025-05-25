Lee, Kwon campaign in Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jun-seok, the candidate from the Reform Party, and Kwon Young-guk from the Democratic Labor Party focused their campaign efforts in Seoul today (May 25).



Including comments on the possibility of unification, reporter Yang Min-cheol brings us the details.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok visited a downtown area of Seoul, which is frequently visited by the younger generation.



He targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's financial policies, stating that increasing fiscal spending could burden the younger generation.



He appealed for support, saying that the older generation would likely make similar judgments.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The fact that the generation that needs to protect South Korea is rallying behind Lee Jun-seok shows who the most future-oriented candidate is..."]



He also announced a health insurance financial pledge that strengthens cost-sharing by applying a 90% out-of-pocket payment rate for those exceeding 120 outpatient visits per year.



Candidate Lee stated that there would be no conservative unification and suggested that candidates who doubted the fairness of the election should unify.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The three candidates who had similar opinions on election fraud, Hwang Kyo-ahn, Kim Moon-soo, and Lee Jae-myung, can unify..."]



Kwon Young-guk from the Democratic Labor Party also campaigned in Seoul.



He emphasized his commitment to creating a society free of discrimination against labor, women, and sexual minorities, stating that he is looking for places overlooked by the major party candidates.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't it the duty of politics to care for the socially vulnerable, those who cannot protect themselves!"]



He criticized the notion of deceiving the public with claims of growth alone, fooling the people by claiming to be a business-friendly country.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



