News 9

Lee, Kwon campaign in Seoul

입력 2025.05.25 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jun-seok, the candidate from the Reform Party, and Kwon Young-guk from the Democratic Labor Party focused their campaign efforts in Seoul today (May 25).

Including comments on the possibility of unification, reporter Yang Min-cheol brings us the details.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok visited a downtown area of Seoul, which is frequently visited by the younger generation.

He targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's financial policies, stating that increasing fiscal spending could burden the younger generation.

He appealed for support, saying that the older generation would likely make similar judgments.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The fact that the generation that needs to protect South Korea is rallying behind Lee Jun-seok shows who the most future-oriented candidate is..."]

He also announced a health insurance financial pledge that strengthens cost-sharing by applying a 90% out-of-pocket payment rate for those exceeding 120 outpatient visits per year.

Candidate Lee stated that there would be no conservative unification and suggested that candidates who doubted the fairness of the election should unify.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The three candidates who had similar opinions on election fraud, Hwang Kyo-ahn, Kim Moon-soo, and Lee Jae-myung, can unify..."]

Kwon Young-guk from the Democratic Labor Party also campaigned in Seoul.

He emphasized his commitment to creating a society free of discrimination against labor, women, and sexual minorities, stating that he is looking for places overlooked by the major party candidates.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't it the duty of politics to care for the socially vulnerable, those who cannot protect themselves!"]

He criticized the notion of deceiving the public with claims of growth alone, fooling the people by claiming to be a business-friendly country.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee, Kwon campaign in Seoul
    • 입력 2025-05-25 23:56:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jun-seok, the candidate from the Reform Party, and Kwon Young-guk from the Democratic Labor Party focused their campaign efforts in Seoul today (May 25).

Including comments on the possibility of unification, reporter Yang Min-cheol brings us the details.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok visited a downtown area of Seoul, which is frequently visited by the younger generation.

He targeted candidate Lee Jae-myung's financial policies, stating that increasing fiscal spending could burden the younger generation.

He appealed for support, saying that the older generation would likely make similar judgments.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The fact that the generation that needs to protect South Korea is rallying behind Lee Jun-seok shows who the most future-oriented candidate is..."]

He also announced a health insurance financial pledge that strengthens cost-sharing by applying a 90% out-of-pocket payment rate for those exceeding 120 outpatient visits per year.

Candidate Lee stated that there would be no conservative unification and suggested that candidates who doubted the fairness of the election should unify.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "The three candidates who had similar opinions on election fraud, Hwang Kyo-ahn, Kim Moon-soo, and Lee Jae-myung, can unify..."]

Kwon Young-guk from the Democratic Labor Party also campaigned in Seoul.

He emphasized his commitment to creating a society free of discrimination against labor, women, and sexual minorities, stating that he is looking for places overlooked by the major party candidates.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "Isn't it the duty of politics to care for the socially vulnerable, those who cannot protect themselves!"]

He criticized the notion of deceiving the public with claims of growth alone, fooling the people by claiming to be a business-friendly country.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작
이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ <br>공략…사전투표 참여 독려

이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ 공략…사전투표 참여 독려
MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…<br>권영국, 차별 없는 사회

MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…권영국, 차별 없는 사회
국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”

국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.