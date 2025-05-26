Lee pledges to set up economic TF

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Before the campaign, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo presented their respective plans for policies they would prioritize if elected president.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung focused on economic recovery, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the relationship between the party and the government.



Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-yung emphasized that this presidential election will determine whether the nation can overcome its crisis, saying that all the energy right now should be directed towards economic and livelihood recovery.



He stated that if elected president, he would first establish an 'Emergency Economic Response Task Force' to address livelihood and commerce crises.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We need to implement effective economic stimulus measures. We should put out the urgent fires through additional supplementary budgets."]



He promised that the criteria for appointments would be capability, integrity, and loyalty, and he also pledged to introduce a public recommendation system for civil servants.



He stated, "While the crimes of insurrection forces will be dealt with sternly, there will be absolutely no political retaliation aimed at specific individuals."



He mentioned that the election of a president from the majority party is the choice of the people, asserting that the control system is sufficient.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If the government is not acting against the people, then having a ruling party majority and a smaller opposition in the National Assembly is actually desirable for stable governance."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized that he would put an end to the president's control over the party and the politics of partisanship.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will establish a healthy party-government relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation, rather than a vertical party-government relationship centered on the president..."]



He noted that many conflicts arose due to controversies over the president's involvement in nominations, and he stated that he would specify the three principles of party-government cooperation, separation of the party and the president, and non-acceptance of factions in the party constitution.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(The operation of the party) will no longer be influenced by the president and his close aides."]



The People Power Party will convene an emergency response committee tomorrow (May 26) to begin amending the party constitution.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



