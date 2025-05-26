News 9

Lee pledges to set up economic TF

입력 2025.05.26 (00:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Before the campaign, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo presented their respective plans for policies they would prioritize if elected president.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung focused on economic recovery, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the relationship between the party and the government.

Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-yung emphasized that this presidential election will determine whether the nation can overcome its crisis, saying that all the energy right now should be directed towards economic and livelihood recovery.

He stated that if elected president, he would first establish an 'Emergency Economic Response Task Force' to address livelihood and commerce crises.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We need to implement effective economic stimulus measures. We should put out the urgent fires through additional supplementary budgets."]

He promised that the criteria for appointments would be capability, integrity, and loyalty, and he also pledged to introduce a public recommendation system for civil servants.

He stated, "While the crimes of insurrection forces will be dealt with sternly, there will be absolutely no political retaliation aimed at specific individuals."

He mentioned that the election of a president from the majority party is the choice of the people, asserting that the control system is sufficient.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If the government is not acting against the people, then having a ruling party majority and a smaller opposition in the National Assembly is actually desirable for stable governance."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized that he would put an end to the president's control over the party and the politics of partisanship.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will establish a healthy party-government relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation, rather than a vertical party-government relationship centered on the president..."]

He noted that many conflicts arose due to controversies over the president's involvement in nominations, and he stated that he would specify the three principles of party-government cooperation, separation of the party and the president, and non-acceptance of factions in the party constitution.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(The operation of the party) will no longer be influenced by the president and his close aides."]

The People Power Party will convene an emergency response committee tomorrow (May 26) to begin amending the party constitution.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee pledges to set up economic TF
    • 입력 2025-05-26 00:48:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Before the campaign, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo presented their respective plans for policies they would prioritize if elected president.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung focused on economic recovery, while candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized the relationship between the party and the government.

Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-yung emphasized that this presidential election will determine whether the nation can overcome its crisis, saying that all the energy right now should be directed towards economic and livelihood recovery.

He stated that if elected president, he would first establish an 'Emergency Economic Response Task Force' to address livelihood and commerce crises.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "We need to implement effective economic stimulus measures. We should put out the urgent fires through additional supplementary budgets."]

He promised that the criteria for appointments would be capability, integrity, and loyalty, and he also pledged to introduce a public recommendation system for civil servants.

He stated, "While the crimes of insurrection forces will be dealt with sternly, there will be absolutely no political retaliation aimed at specific individuals."

He mentioned that the election of a president from the majority party is the choice of the people, asserting that the control system is sufficient.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If the government is not acting against the people, then having a ruling party majority and a smaller opposition in the National Assembly is actually desirable for stable governance."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized that he would put an end to the president's control over the party and the politics of partisanship.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will establish a healthy party-government relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation, rather than a vertical party-government relationship centered on the president..."]

He noted that many conflicts arose due to controversies over the president's involvement in nominations, and he stated that he would specify the three principles of party-government cooperation, separation of the party and the president, and non-acceptance of factions in the party constitution.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "(The operation of the party) will no longer be influenced by the president and his close aides."]

The People Power Party will convene an emergency response committee tomorrow (May 26) to begin amending the party constitution.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작
이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ <br>공략…사전투표 참여 독려

이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ 공략…사전투표 참여 독려
MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…<br>권영국, 차별 없는 사회

MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…권영국, 차별 없는 사회
국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”

국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.