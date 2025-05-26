Ballot printing begins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting today (May 25), the printing of presidential election ballots has begun, marking the first deadline for unification discussed in the political arena.



Let's take a look at the remaining variables leading up to the presidential election with reporter Son Seo-young from the political department.



Since the printing of the ballots has started, does that mean all the candidates' names will be printed on the ballot?



[Reporter]



Yes, printing of the ballots that will be used on the day of the main voting on election day have begun.



Even if any of the six presidential candidates withdraw or their registration becomes invalid, their names will still appear on the ballot.



Looking at the remaining schedule:



Voting for overseas citizens will be end today, and from tomorrow (May 26) until the 29th, shipbord voting will take place.



Early voting will be held over two days, on the 29th and 30th, from 6 AM to 6 PM, and the main voting will be held on June 3rd from 6 AM to 8 PM.



[Anchor]



The People Power Party saw unification before the printing of the ballots as the best scenario, but they have missed the first deadline.



Is there a second deadline coming up?



[Reporter]



For example, even if candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok unify now, only a notice will be posted at the polling station, but their names will still be printed on the ballot on election day.



However, the early voting ballots are different.



Since they are printed on the day of, if a candidacy merge occurs by the day before, the 28th, it will be marked as a withdrawal.



Therefore, the 28th is considered the second deadline for unification.



[Anchor]



Ultimately, the decision on unification rests with candidate Lee Jun-seok.



He remains unmoved, but do you think there is still a possibility?



[Reporter]



Politics is always changing depending on the situation.



As of right now, it seems very unlikely, but we cannot definitively say there is no possibility.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo stated today that he would make an effort as they are "of the same root," and that he was planning a meeting, expressing his willingness for unification.



The People Power Party plans to unify somehow before early voting.



However, candidate Lee Jun-seok's stance is firm.



He criticized that the People Power Party's discussions of unification are actually helping candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Anchor]



In this situation, former Mayor Hong Joon-pyo sent a message seemingly supporting candidate Lee Jun-seok today.



How should we interpret this?



[Reporter]



Yes, former Mayor Hong wrote on his online communication channel that voting for Lee Jun-seok is not a wasted vote but an investment for the future.



Candidate Lee immediately expressed his gratitude to former Mayor Hong, but the People Power Party has criticized that this as pouring cold water on the urgent need for unification.



Kim Dai-sik, a member of the special envoy group who met with former Mayor Hong, attempted to clarify that it was an expression that left room for consideration of the unification phase.



[Anchor]



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is also repeatedly mentioning the unification issue.



He is saying that unificiation will ultimately happen.



What is his intention?



[Reporter]



Yes, there is a possibility that it could actually happen, but on the other hand, it seems he is emphasizing a sense of crisis to encourage solidarity among his supporters.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung stated today that he predicts a unification of rebellion, and while there may be synergy, he is preparing for it.



He is framing unification as a coalition of rebellion, far-right and extremist forces, pressuring candidate Lee Jun-seok, who is trying to distance himself from old politics.



Additionally, this could lead to a dispersal effect among moderate supporters who have a negative perception of unification with the People Power Party.



