Reports of fire, damaged spotted seal

[Anchor]

Today (May 25), a car crashed into a stopped tour bus on a road in Seoul.

Let's find out what happened with our reporter Hwang Da-ye.

[Report]

In the early morning, a quiet road is engulfed in bright red flames.

Firefighters on the scene check inside the bus to see if anyone is injured.

Around 4 AM today, a car crashed into a stopped bus in Dapsimni-dong, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul.

The fire from the car was extinguished after about 20 minutes.

The female driver in her 40s was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Black smoke rises towards the blue sky.

["119 is here."]

The red flames seem to engulf part of the building.

Around 2:50 PM today, a fire broke out at a waste storage facility in Chilbuk-myeon, Hamann-gun, Gyeongnam Province.

One person in a nearby factory inhaled smoke and was taken to the hospital, but fortunately, it was reported that their life is not in danger.

A seal carcass is floating upside down in the sea.

Around 9 AM today, a 150 cm long spotted seal carcass was found damaged at Goboong Port on Baengnyeongdo Island, Incheon.

Illegally capturing or harming the spotted seal can lead to criminal penalties, as it is a natural monument.

The Incheon Coast Guard stated that after checking with a metal detector, no signs of illegal capture were found, and the carcass was handed over to the local government.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

