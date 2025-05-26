Social media “side job” scams

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Have you ever seen an advertisement claiming you can earn money just by watching videos?



It turns out it was a scam disguised as a side job.



Reporter Choi Eun-jin tells us the details of the scheme.



[Report]



In February, a woman in her 40s learned about a 'video viewing side job' on a social media platform.



[Victim A/Side Job Scam Victim: "They said that by clicking 'like' and watching, the increase in number of views would generate income. They say if you capture and post a screenshot of the video you watched, you can earn from 500 won up to a maximum of 8,800 won per video."]



Once the victim believed it was a 'real' side job, the administrator invited her to a so-called 'VIP chat room' where she could earn even more money.



After making a deposit and following instructions to buy cryptocurrency with other team members, they promised high returns.



[Victim A/Side Job Scam Victim: "The others kept sending messages saying, 'Thank you so much, I earned about 2.8 million won.' Seeing that made me think, 'Oh, this must be real.'"]



However, as the amounts grew, the administrator claimed of a cryptocurrency purchase failure because of the victim, demanding a penalty fee.



Even after that, they continued to make excuses like server errors and did not return the principal, leading the victim to send more money multiple times in hopes of at least recovering her initial investment.



[Victim A/Side Job Scam Victim: "(The penalty fee) doubled. In the end, it reached 16.65 million won, and the total amount I lost was about 35 million won. I realized this was not what I thought it was (a side job). That's when I came to my senses."]



Experts say that the team members who induced the victim to deposit money are likely part of the scam group as well.



[Bae Sang-hoon/Professor of Police Administration at Woosuk University: "In fact, for every victim, the rest are all scammers. It has the psychological structure of 'gaslighting.' The victim's self-confidence diminishes."]



A man in his 40s lost 5 million won in a similar manner after applying for a handicraft side job.



The group proposed what they called 'financial work' to him.



[Victim B/Victim & Collector/Voice Altered: "The daily wage is guaranteed to be 50,000 won. At some point, large amounts started being deposited, to the point where it was overwhelming..."]



He played the role of an intermediary collector delivering the criminal proceeds.



They involved the victim in money laundering to evade investigation by authorities.



However, current laws do not address such scam methods.



In the case of telephone financial fraud, criminal accounts can be frozen and victims can recover their money, but 'side job scams' are excluded from current laws as they take the form of service provision, leaving victims unprotected.



A new type of scam disguised as a side job.



As they exploit legal loopholes, the damage continues.



This is KBS News, Choi Eun-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!