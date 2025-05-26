News 9

Small business closures increasing

[Anchor]

From aAmericanos to lattes, the love for coffee among Koreans is remarkable.

There used to be a saying that coffee businesses never fail, but that seems to be a thing of the past.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.

[Report]

Mid-day, at a cafe in Seoul.

It seems to be bustling with business, but in reality, it is closing down.

The regret of shutting down after seven years of operation is evident in the notice.

[Cafe Owner/Voice Altered: "I tried to keep the business, but it was just too difficult. Last month, another cafe across the street also closed."]

In the first quarter of this year, there were over 95,000 cafes nationwide.

This is a decrease of about 700 from last year.

From over 45,000 in 2018 to over 53,000 in 2019.

The number of cafes, which had been rapidly increasing almost every year, has taken a step back for the first time this year.

Even convenience stores, which had only been increasing like cafes, saw a decrease of over 400 for the first time in the first quarter of this year.

This means that even typical 'livelihood-based businesses' are experiencing more closures than openings.

The so-called closure insurance payouts are also increasing rapidly.

From January to April, the Yellow Umbrella closure compensation reached over 600 billion won, the highest ever.

The outstanding loans for small business owners have increased by about 15 trillion won compared to a year ago, but the issue is not just the 'amount' of loans, but the 'quality' of loans.

[Lee Jeong-hee/Professor of Economics at Chung-Ang University: "If the loans are for expanding businesses that are doing well, then they are hopeful loans, but this is not the healthy kind of debt. Ultimately, it leads to a situation where they have no choice but to shut down."]

Loans meant for survival can lead to defaults, further increasing closures.

When asked what policies the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise would request from presidential candidates, the most common response was for an emergency support fund of 10 million won.

While structural solutions are important, there is clear signal of urgency for immediate survival.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.

