Record average Seoul home prices

The average sale price of housing in Seoul has exceeded 1 billion won for the first time.



According to KB Real Estate's statistics, last month, houses in Seoul were bought and sold at an average price of 1 billion 39.8 million won.



The increase in average sale prices was led by apartments.



The average sale price of apartments in Seoul was about 1 billion 270 million won last January, but last month it rose by about 70 million won to approximately 1 billion 340 million won.



The price gap between the top 20% and bottom 20% of apartments in Seoul has widened to 11.6 times.



