News 9

Tragedy for doctor family in Gaza

입력 2025.05.26 (02:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

How could there be such a tragedy?

A doctor couple faced the bodies of their children who were brought into the emergency room.

This happened in the Gaza Strip, where gunfire has not yet ceased.

Reporter Kim Gae-hyung reports.

[Report]

Urgent rescue operations are underway at a burning house.

[Rescue Worker: "Is there anyone alive? Is anyone here?"]

The father and his ten children who were staying at home were hit by Israeli airstrikes.

Nine of the children died and were taken to the hospital, where the mother, a pediatrician, received the charred bodies in the emergency room.

She lost her 9 children aged from 7 months to 12 years old, all in an instant.

[Al-Azhar/Relative: "(The mother of the deceased children) said, 'This is my daughter Ribal. Give her to me.' It was a mother’s instinct. As if her daughter was still alive, she wanted to hold her daughter in her arms."]

The only survivor, an 11-year-old son, was seriously injured, and the husband, also a doctor, was severely hurt and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

[Ahmed Al-Fara/Hospital Director: "Why they(Israeli military) didn’t give them alarm as they always say that they are giving alarm for some area to be evacuated?"]

Hamas condemned the airstrikes, stating that "Israel intentionally targeted medical personnel and their families," and a UN special rapporteur strongly protested, calling it "a new phase of genocide."

The Israeli side stated that they attacked multiple suspects presumed to be armed groups and that claims of civilian casualties are under review.

As Israel pushes for the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip through large-scale ground operations, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating to new extremes every day.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tragedy for doctor family in Gaza
    • 입력 2025-05-26 02:41:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

How could there be such a tragedy?

A doctor couple faced the bodies of their children who were brought into the emergency room.

This happened in the Gaza Strip, where gunfire has not yet ceased.

Reporter Kim Gae-hyung reports.

[Report]

Urgent rescue operations are underway at a burning house.

[Rescue Worker: "Is there anyone alive? Is anyone here?"]

The father and his ten children who were staying at home were hit by Israeli airstrikes.

Nine of the children died and were taken to the hospital, where the mother, a pediatrician, received the charred bodies in the emergency room.

She lost her 9 children aged from 7 months to 12 years old, all in an instant.

[Al-Azhar/Relative: "(The mother of the deceased children) said, 'This is my daughter Ribal. Give her to me.' It was a mother’s instinct. As if her daughter was still alive, she wanted to hold her daughter in her arms."]

The only survivor, an 11-year-old son, was seriously injured, and the husband, also a doctor, was severely hurt and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

[Ahmed Al-Fara/Hospital Director: "Why they(Israeli military) didn’t give them alarm as they always say that they are giving alarm for some area to be evacuated?"]

Hamas condemned the airstrikes, stating that "Israel intentionally targeted medical personnel and their families," and a UN special rapporteur strongly protested, calling it "a new phase of genocide."

The Israeli side stated that they attacked multiple suspects presumed to be armed groups and that claims of civilian casualties are under review.

As Israel pushes for the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip through large-scale ground operations, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating to new extremes every day.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작
이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ <br>공략…사전투표 참여 독려

이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ 공략…사전투표 참여 독려
MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…<br>권영국, 차별 없는 사회

MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…권영국, 차별 없는 사회
국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”

국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.