Tragedy for doctor family in Gaza

[Anchor]



How could there be such a tragedy?



A doctor couple faced the bodies of their children who were brought into the emergency room.



This happened in the Gaza Strip, where gunfire has not yet ceased.



Reporter Kim Gae-hyung reports.



[Report]



Urgent rescue operations are underway at a burning house.



[Rescue Worker: "Is there anyone alive? Is anyone here?"]



The father and his ten children who were staying at home were hit by Israeli airstrikes.



Nine of the children died and were taken to the hospital, where the mother, a pediatrician, received the charred bodies in the emergency room.



She lost her 9 children aged from 7 months to 12 years old, all in an instant.



[Al-Azhar/Relative: "(The mother of the deceased children) said, 'This is my daughter Ribal. Give her to me.' It was a mother’s instinct. As if her daughter was still alive, she wanted to hold her daughter in her arms."]



The only survivor, an 11-year-old son, was seriously injured, and the husband, also a doctor, was severely hurt and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.



[Ahmed Al-Fara/Hospital Director: "Why they(Israeli military) didn’t give them alarm as they always say that they are giving alarm for some area to be evacuated?"]



Hamas condemned the airstrikes, stating that "Israel intentionally targeted medical personnel and their families," and a UN special rapporteur strongly protested, calling it "a new phase of genocide."



The Israeli side stated that they attacked multiple suspects presumed to be armed groups and that claims of civilian casualties are under review.



As Israel pushes for the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip through large-scale ground operations, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is escalating to new extremes every day.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.



