Vetting candidates’ economic pledges

While the political lines and orientations of the major presidential candidates differ, there are also points of agreement.



They all unanimously identified revitalizing the economy as their top priority pledge.



Today (May 25), as we examine the candidates' major pledges, we take a deeper look on their business support measures.



The philosophies of the candidates' policies were clearly differentiated, and reporter Ha Nuri will provide the details on each of their evaluations.



[Report]



This is the construction site of the 'semiconductor cluster' in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, where they are leveling the ground by cutting mountains and breaking stones.



Such large-scale industrial complexes being built in the metropolitan area cannot be accomplished solely with the money of large corporations.



The government has granted exceptional permits for factory construction and significantly reduced the procedures for feasibility studies and environmental impact assessments to provide support.



The government must also decide where to place the balance between 'regional balanced development' and 'corporate support'.



["As Wonju is being left out of the government's metropolitan semiconductor mega-cluster project."]



["Isn't Gumi being excluded from the national semiconductor strategy?"]



Let's assume that a large corporation announced plans to establish a large-scale factory complex in the metropolitan area.



How would the presidential candidates react if they were to become president?



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed a 'conditional' policy that would open up the metropolitan area for advanced industries like semiconductors.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We shouldn't relax zoning regulations or general regulations in the metropolitan area."]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to adjust the minimum wage system and the 52-hour workweek to suit corporate preferences if they invest.



He stated that he would not discriminate between the metropolitan area and the provinces.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "People from the provinces can come to the metropolitan area and get jobs; what's the problem with that?"]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok argued that companies that have gone overseas should return to the 'provinces' and suggested providing incentives by offering differentiated minimum wages for foreign workers.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "Minimum wages and corporate taxes should be determined by local governments and local councils..."]



The KBS pledge verification advisory group rated the corporate regulation-related pledges as 'above average' in terms of 'specificity'.



However, they evaluated Kim Moon-soo's pledges as only presenting 'a broad framework'.



All candidates scored below average in terms of 'realism'.



Policies of Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo have legislative issues, while Lee Jun-seok's issue of foreign wage conflicts with international agreements.



Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk emphasized the need to nationalize essential goods dominated by large corporations and focused on improving labor conditions.



Questions also arise about whether loosening corporate regulations is the fundamental solution.



The advisory group pointed out that "the causes of low growth are not simply due to regulations, and excessive deregulation could exacerbate inequality."



[Kim Eun-kyung/KBS pledge verification advisory group/Professor at Konkuk University: "The policies include deepening regional disparities or turning certain regions into low-wage areas. I believe the three candidates need to think more about how to resolve the imbalance between the metropolitan area and the provinces."]



Besides Kwon, the other candidates agreed that the Trump administration's tariff pressure has led large corporations to reduce domestic investments, and they suggested that corporate support could address this issue. However, experts stated that a 'package policy' addressing political and social stability and workforce acquisition is necessary.



KBS News, Ha Nuri reporting.



