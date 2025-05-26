News 9

Long-term missing children efforts

입력 2025.05.26 (03:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are those whose lives came to a halt at that moment when their child seemingly vanished into thin air overnight.

They are the parents of long-term missing children.

Today (May 25), a dramatic story was shared about an elementary school student who went missing 36 years ago and was reunited with their family, but such reunions are extremely rare.

On this Missing Children’s Day, we heard the stories of families who are still waiting for miracles.

This is Lee Ja-hyun reporting.

[Report]

This is the alley where 13-year-old Park Jeong-soon, who was in the 6th grade at the time, went missing 32 years ago.

Jeong-soon went missing while on her way to the elementary school, located 400 meters from her home, to receive her middle school admission notice.

Her family produced tens of thousands of flyers and searched the entire country, but they could not find her whereabouts.

The father has now become a man in his 70s, often looking at the photos he took with his daughter multiple times a day.

[Park Chan-dae/Park Jeong-soon’s father: "She used to massage my shoulders and legs with her little hands. She would say thank you for raising her, she was so lovely, and I really missed her."]

Like Jeong-soon, there are over 1,100 children across the country who have been missing for more than 20 years.

Since the introduction of genetic analysis for missing children in 2004, some have returned to their families after decades, but this is very rare.

As the duration of disappearance increases, it becomes more difficult to find clues, and continuing investigations is not easy due to a lack of police personnel.

[Seo Gi-won/Representative of the Missing Children’s Association: "The entire annual budget for missing children, including prevention, promotion, family support, and search, is less than 1 billion won. There is a lack of funding for promotion and related organizations, so they cannot do their work, don't you think?"]

To prevent child disappearances, a pre-registration fingerprint system for minors is currently in place, but the registration rate remains in the 60% range.

Starting from this year, the government has started to prepare additional measures, including drafting annual reports related to missing children.

This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Long-term missing children efforts
    • 입력 2025-05-26 03:01:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are those whose lives came to a halt at that moment when their child seemingly vanished into thin air overnight.

They are the parents of long-term missing children.

Today (May 25), a dramatic story was shared about an elementary school student who went missing 36 years ago and was reunited with their family, but such reunions are extremely rare.

On this Missing Children’s Day, we heard the stories of families who are still waiting for miracles.

This is Lee Ja-hyun reporting.

[Report]

This is the alley where 13-year-old Park Jeong-soon, who was in the 6th grade at the time, went missing 32 years ago.

Jeong-soon went missing while on her way to the elementary school, located 400 meters from her home, to receive her middle school admission notice.

Her family produced tens of thousands of flyers and searched the entire country, but they could not find her whereabouts.

The father has now become a man in his 70s, often looking at the photos he took with his daughter multiple times a day.

[Park Chan-dae/Park Jeong-soon’s father: "She used to massage my shoulders and legs with her little hands. She would say thank you for raising her, she was so lovely, and I really missed her."]

Like Jeong-soon, there are over 1,100 children across the country who have been missing for more than 20 years.

Since the introduction of genetic analysis for missing children in 2004, some have returned to their families after decades, but this is very rare.

As the duration of disappearance increases, it becomes more difficult to find clues, and continuing investigations is not easy due to a lack of police personnel.

[Seo Gi-won/Representative of the Missing Children’s Association: "The entire annual budget for missing children, including prevention, promotion, family support, and search, is less than 1 billion won. There is a lack of funding for promotion and related organizations, so they cannot do their work, don't you think?"]

To prevent child disappearances, a pre-registration fingerprint system for minors is currently in place, but the registration rate remains in the 60% range.

Starting from this year, the government has started to prepare additional measures, including drafting annual reports related to missing children.

This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.
이자현
이자현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작
이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ <br>공략…사전투표 참여 독려

이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ 공략…사전투표 참여 독려
MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…<br>권영국, 차별 없는 사회

MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…권영국, 차별 없는 사회
국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”

국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.