Long-term missing children efforts

There are those whose lives came to a halt at that moment when their child seemingly vanished into thin air overnight.



They are the parents of long-term missing children.



Today (May 25), a dramatic story was shared about an elementary school student who went missing 36 years ago and was reunited with their family, but such reunions are extremely rare.



On this Missing Children’s Day, we heard the stories of families who are still waiting for miracles.



This is Lee Ja-hyun reporting.



[Report]



This is the alley where 13-year-old Park Jeong-soon, who was in the 6th grade at the time, went missing 32 years ago.



Jeong-soon went missing while on her way to the elementary school, located 400 meters from her home, to receive her middle school admission notice.



Her family produced tens of thousands of flyers and searched the entire country, but they could not find her whereabouts.



The father has now become a man in his 70s, often looking at the photos he took with his daughter multiple times a day.



[Park Chan-dae/Park Jeong-soon’s father: "She used to massage my shoulders and legs with her little hands. She would say thank you for raising her, she was so lovely, and I really missed her."]



Like Jeong-soon, there are over 1,100 children across the country who have been missing for more than 20 years.



Since the introduction of genetic analysis for missing children in 2004, some have returned to their families after decades, but this is very rare.



As the duration of disappearance increases, it becomes more difficult to find clues, and continuing investigations is not easy due to a lack of police personnel.



[Seo Gi-won/Representative of the Missing Children’s Association: "The entire annual budget for missing children, including prevention, promotion, family support, and search, is less than 1 billion won. There is a lack of funding for promotion and related organizations, so they cannot do their work, don't you think?"]



To prevent child disappearances, a pre-registration fingerprint system for minors is currently in place, but the registration rate remains in the 60% range.



Starting from this year, the government has started to prepare additional measures, including drafting annual reports related to missing children.



This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.



