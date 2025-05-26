Different Hedda Gablers on stage
[Anchor]
Actress Lee Young-ae, who needs no further introduction, and Lee Hye-young have taken to the theater stage together.
The same storyline, the same roles, but a masterpiece 'Hedda Gabler' is presented with different personalities.
It’s a rare big match showcasing the acting duel between the two actresses.
Kim Sang-hyeop reports.
[Report]
A woman who has everything, Hedda.
Selfishness, which begins with a small jealousy, leads her to destruction.
The same title, the same plot, but two different stages.
[Lee Hye-young: "Why? You sneaked in through the back door, didn't you?"]
[Lee Young-ae: "Then why didn't you come in through the front door? It's revenge."]
Lee Young-ae imbues the 19th-century Hedda with her unique purity and femininity.
[Lee Young-ae: "What’s the rush?"]
Her delicate facial expressions and gaze amplify the unraveling inner turmoil through live cam footage.
[Lee Young-ae/Hedda Gabler: "She is a unique character, a bit peculiar, but definitely someone we can empathize with, regardless of gender, and transcending past and present…."]
Lee Hye-young's Hedda, set in the 1970s, is lively and full of energy.
[Lee Hye-young: "I'll give it to you. Try using it yourself!"]
At the peak of conflict, she dominates the stage with her unique charisma.
[Lee Hye-young/Hedda Gabler: "When we create the performance 'Hedda Gabler' together with the audience on this stage, my age is never an issue."]
The stage design and props that reflect the director's intentions create a completely different Hedda.
The gray house resembling a prison and the tied balloons focus on the repressed inner self of Hedda, while the red background and prop-filled stage emphasize relationships.
[Park Jeong-hee/National Theater Company 'Hedda Gabler' Director: "The relationships that the characters have can be depicted in a dense, condensed, and beautiful way…."]
Two Hedda Gablers born from a single work allow for a fun comparison, and showcase the creative and diverse power of K-content.
This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
