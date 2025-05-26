First walk-off HR of KBO season

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional baseball, Samsung secured a victory over Kia with Diaz's first walk-off home run of the KBO League season.



In a thrilling match in Daejeon, Hanwha also won against Lotte with a walk-off.



Reporter Jung Chung-hee has the story.



[Report]



Kia's Kim Do-young hit a home run right from his first at-bat.



He connected perfectly with Samsung's ace Won Tae-in's fastball, sending it soaring over the fence.



Samsung quickly retaliated in the bottom of the first inning.



Diaz, the league's home run leader, hit his 19th home run of the season, a two-run shot.



Samsung took the lead and held it until the sixth inning thanks to Won Tae-in's strong performance, but in the seventh, the new pitcher Baek Jung-hyun allowed a game-tying home run to Kim Tae-gun.



In the bottom of the ninth, with the score tied at 2-2, Diaz ended the game.



Diaz's 20th home run of the season was the first walk-off home run of the KBO League this year.



In the match between Lotte and Hanwha in Daejeon, there were twists and turns throughout the game.



Hanwha initially scored 6 runs, including a home run by Noh Si-hwan, but Lotte quickly tied it 6-6 by putting pressure on Moon Dong-joo in the fifth inning.



In the ninth inning, trailing 7-6 with two outs, Jeon Jun-woo hit a dramatic game-tying home run.



It was an intense and gripping match, but the ending was somewhat anticlimactic.



In the bottom of the tenth, Moon Hyun-bin's walk-off push gave Hanwha an 8-7 victory.



Lotte protested that Hanwha had issues with their base-running, but the complaint was not upheld.



LG, with home runs from Austin, Moon Bo-kyung, and Lee Joo-heon, achieved a resounding victory over SSG and firmly maintained their position at the top of the standings.



This is KBS News, Jung Chung-hee.



