Sunderland returns to EPL

[Anchor]



Do you know the Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'?



It tells the story of an English football team that was once a traditional powerhouse but faced consecutive relegations.



That team, Sunderland, has secured its promotion to the Premier League after a dramatic comeback goal, marking their return after nine seasons.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Just as the afterglow of Tottenham's Europa League victory was fading, 90,000 fans gathered at Wembley Stadium, the home of English football, to witness the single-elimination match between Sunderland and Sheffield for Premier League promotion.



In the 25th minute of the first half, it was Sheffield that struck first.



With a perfect counterattack and a clean finish, they roared with their opening goal.



However, in the 31st minute of the second half, Sunderland took advantage of a lapse in the opposing defense to equalize, and with just two minutes left in stoppage time, they completed a miraculous turnaround goal.



It was a moment when 19-year-old prospect Tom Watson, who is set to transfer to Brighton next season, gifted Sunderland with the promotion.



With a dramatic goal, Sunderland defeated Sheffield 2-1, announcing their return to the Premier League after nine seasons.



[Tom Watson/Sunderland: "Honestly, I don't think I could have even dreamt anything like this. Absolutely a dream come true."]



Sunderland, where Ji Dong-won and Ki Sung-yueng also played, was founded in 1879 and has a rich history with six top-flight league titles.



After being relegated to the second division eight years ago, they faced the disgrace of dropping to the third division the following year, but the story of the club's challenge for promotion amidst difficulties and the loyalty of its fans was made into a Netflix documentary, gaining popularity.



Sunderland will join Leeds and Burnley in the Premier League next season, and after a long journey, they are expected to earn around 400 billion won from this promotion.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



