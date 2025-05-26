News 9

Sunderland returns to EPL

입력 2025.05.26 (03:12) 수정 2025.05.26 (03:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Do you know the Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'?

It tells the story of an English football team that was once a traditional powerhouse but faced consecutive relegations.

That team, Sunderland, has secured its promotion to the Premier League after a dramatic comeback goal, marking their return after nine seasons.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Just as the afterglow of Tottenham's Europa League victory was fading, 90,000 fans gathered at Wembley Stadium, the home of English football, to witness the single-elimination match between Sunderland and Sheffield for Premier League promotion.

In the 25th minute of the first half, it was Sheffield that struck first.

With a perfect counterattack and a clean finish, they roared with their opening goal.

However, in the 31st minute of the second half, Sunderland took advantage of a lapse in the opposing defense to equalize, and with just two minutes left in stoppage time, they completed a miraculous turnaround goal.

It was a moment when 19-year-old prospect Tom Watson, who is set to transfer to Brighton next season, gifted Sunderland with the promotion.

With a dramatic goal, Sunderland defeated Sheffield 2-1, announcing their return to the Premier League after nine seasons.

[Tom Watson/Sunderland: "Honestly, I don't think I could have even dreamt anything like this. Absolutely a dream come true."]

Sunderland, where Ji Dong-won and Ki Sung-yueng also played, was founded in 1879 and has a rich history with six top-flight league titles.

After being relegated to the second division eight years ago, they faced the disgrace of dropping to the third division the following year, but the story of the club's challenge for promotion amidst difficulties and the loyalty of its fans was made into a Netflix documentary, gaining popularity.

Sunderland will join Leeds and Burnley in the Premier League next season, and after a long journey, they are expected to earn around 400 billion won from this promotion.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sunderland returns to EPL
    • 입력 2025-05-26 03:12:19
    • 수정2025-05-26 03:12:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

Do you know the Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'?

It tells the story of an English football team that was once a traditional powerhouse but faced consecutive relegations.

That team, Sunderland, has secured its promotion to the Premier League after a dramatic comeback goal, marking their return after nine seasons.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Just as the afterglow of Tottenham's Europa League victory was fading, 90,000 fans gathered at Wembley Stadium, the home of English football, to witness the single-elimination match between Sunderland and Sheffield for Premier League promotion.

In the 25th minute of the first half, it was Sheffield that struck first.

With a perfect counterattack and a clean finish, they roared with their opening goal.

However, in the 31st minute of the second half, Sunderland took advantage of a lapse in the opposing defense to equalize, and with just two minutes left in stoppage time, they completed a miraculous turnaround goal.

It was a moment when 19-year-old prospect Tom Watson, who is set to transfer to Brighton next season, gifted Sunderland with the promotion.

With a dramatic goal, Sunderland defeated Sheffield 2-1, announcing their return to the Premier League after nine seasons.

[Tom Watson/Sunderland: "Honestly, I don't think I could have even dreamt anything like this. Absolutely a dream come true."]

Sunderland, where Ji Dong-won and Ki Sung-yueng also played, was founded in 1879 and has a rich history with six top-flight league titles.

After being relegated to the second division eight years ago, they faced the disgrace of dropping to the third division the following year, but the story of the club's challenge for promotion amidst difficulties and the loyalty of its fans was made into a Netflix documentary, gaining popularity.

Sunderland will join Leeds and Burnley in the Premier League next season, and after a long journey, they are expected to earn around 400 billion won from this promotion.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작

대선 D-8, 변수는?…투표용지 인쇄 시작
이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ <br>공략…사전투표 참여 독려

이재명·김문수 충청서 ‘중원’ 공략…사전투표 참여 독려
MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…<br>권영국, 차별 없는 사회

MZ 공략 이준석, 서울 유세…권영국, 차별 없는 사회
국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”

국민의힘·이준석 “거북섬은 유령섬”…민주당 “발언 조작, 고발”
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.