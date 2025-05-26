News 9

Charity walkathons gain popularity

[Anchor]

Recently, interest in running and walking exercises has been hotter than ever.

Not only are people focusing on health, but many events also involve donations, establishing a new culture.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

On a Sunday morning when you most want to sleep in, many participants gathered at World Cup Park to signal a strong start.

With as many as 5,000 participants, the rising popularity of walking exercises was evident.

In particular, families with young children were noticeable everywhere, making it a meaningful learning opportunity to promote health while also participating in good deeds.

[Shin Dong-hyuk & Shin Yoon-ah/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "We can take care of our health while also making a good donation, and we are very satisfied. The event is also very enjoyable, so I think it's great. (It feels rewarding.)"]

Various events that combine sports and social contribution activities have recently become very popular.

A new term called 'Donation Run' has emerged, referring to running for donations.

The entire participation fee for this walkathon is expected to be used for the construction and operation of facilities for severely ill children.

[Lim Se-hwak/Event Planner: "It sold out in just three minutes, and over 200 million won has been raised in donations. It seems there was a lot of participation and interest because it was planned as an event to help sick children."]

There is growing hope that a new culture combining charity and sports can inspire more acts of kindness in our society.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

