Park Gyu-seung wins SuperRace Round 2

In the second round of the Super Race Championship, Park Gyu-seung rose to the top after defeating strong contenders, achieving victory in the 6000 class three years after his debut.



On a warm day, nearly 20,000 spectators gathered at the Super Race Round 2 event.



The 6000 class race was filled with unexpected events.



Lee Chang-wook, who passed the qualifiers in first place, fell back in the rankings after making a pit stop, and both Noh Dong-ki and Jang Hyun-jin were unable to finish due to vehicle collisions.



In the meantime, the one leading the race was 42-year-old veteran driver Park Gyu-seung!



With first place just ahead, his team members playfully encouraged him.



["There’s an 8-second gap, keep this pace. 4 laps left, 4 laps. What do you want to eat today!"]



With cheerful laughter, Park Gyu-seung crossed the finish line first, securing his first victory trophy three years after his debut.



