[News Today] Lee and Kim sharpen policy visions

[LEAD]

With just eight days left before the presidential election, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo have outlined key policies they plan to push forward. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stressed that if elected, his first step would be to form an Emergency Economic Task Force to focus on restoring the economy and improving livelihoods. Meanwhile, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to end what he called the president's domination and privatization of party politics, vowing to revise the party Constitution.



[REPORT]

Now is the time to focus all energy on restoring the economy and improving the livelihoods of the people.



The Democratic Party 's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stressed that the upcoming presidential election will determine whether or not the nation can overcome a national crisis.



He promised to form an emergency economic task force and address the issues of public welfare and the trade crisis as soon as he is sworn in as president.



We should implement effective measures to revive economy. It seems necessary to resolve the urgent issues immediately through supplementary budget.



Lee said that he will make personnel picks based on the criteria of competence, integrity and sincerity in order to help revive the economy.



He also promised to introduce a system allowing the people to recommend candidates deemed fit for public posts.



The DP candidate also promised to sternly punish those involved in insurrection but that there will be no pursuit of political retaliation targeting specific people.



He said that it is the people's choice to elect the candidate of the party holding a parliamentary majority as president, adding that there is an effective control system in place.



Unless the administration goes against the people, the ruling party holding a parliamentary majority is more desirable for stable state management.



The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to put an end to the politics where the president dominates and privatizes the ruling party.



The relationships between party and administration will be healthy based on mutual respect and cooperation, not a vertical one with president at the center.



Noting that there have been a great deal of conflicts and controversy over the president's intervention in the party's candidate nominations,



Kim promised to specify in the party's Constitution three principles of cooperation between the party and administration, the separation between the party and president and zero tolerance for political factions.



There will be no more criticism that the party operation is determined by the president and those close to him.



The PPP convened an emergency committee meeting and began work on revising the party Constitution on Monday.