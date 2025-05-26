News Today

[News Today] Lee and Kim sharpen policy visions

입력 2025.05.26 (16:31) 수정 2025.05.26 (16:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
With just eight days left before the presidential election, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo have outlined key policies they plan to push forward. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stressed that if elected, his first step would be to form an Emergency Economic Task Force to focus on restoring the economy and improving livelihoods. Meanwhile, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to end what he called the president's domination and privatization of party politics, vowing to revise the party Constitution.

[REPORT]
Now is the time to focus all energy on restoring the economy and improving the livelihoods of the people.

The Democratic Party 's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stressed that the upcoming presidential election will determine whether or not the nation can overcome a national crisis.

He promised to form an emergency economic task force and address the issues of public welfare and the trade crisis as soon as he is sworn in as president.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
We should implement effective measures to revive economy. It seems necessary to resolve the urgent issues immediately through supplementary budget.

Lee said that he will make personnel picks based on the criteria of competence, integrity and sincerity in order to help revive the economy.

He also promised to introduce a system allowing the people to recommend candidates deemed fit for public posts.

The DP candidate also promised to sternly punish those involved in insurrection but that there will be no pursuit of political retaliation targeting specific people.

He said that it is the people's choice to elect the candidate of the party holding a parliamentary majority as president, adding that there is an effective control system in place.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Unless the administration goes against the people, the ruling party holding a parliamentary majority is more desirable for stable state management.

The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to put an end to the politics where the president dominates and privatizes the ruling party.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
The relationships between party and administration will be healthy based on mutual respect and cooperation, not a vertical one with president at the center.

Noting that there have been a great deal of conflicts and controversy over the president's intervention in the party's candidate nominations,

Kim promised to specify in the party's Constitution three principles of cooperation between the party and administration, the separation between the party and president and zero tolerance for political factions.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
There will be no more criticism that the party operation is determined by the president and those close to him.

The PPP convened an emergency committee meeting and began work on revising the party Constitution on Monday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Lee and Kim sharpen policy visions
    • 입력 2025-05-26 16:31:14
    • 수정2025-05-26 16:40:57
    News Today

[LEAD]
With just eight days left before the presidential election, candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo have outlined key policies they plan to push forward. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stressed that if elected, his first step would be to form an Emergency Economic Task Force to focus on restoring the economy and improving livelihoods. Meanwhile, People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to end what he called the president's domination and privatization of party politics, vowing to revise the party Constitution.

[REPORT]
Now is the time to focus all energy on restoring the economy and improving the livelihoods of the people.

The Democratic Party 's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stressed that the upcoming presidential election will determine whether or not the nation can overcome a national crisis.

He promised to form an emergency economic task force and address the issues of public welfare and the trade crisis as soon as he is sworn in as president.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
We should implement effective measures to revive economy. It seems necessary to resolve the urgent issues immediately through supplementary budget.

Lee said that he will make personnel picks based on the criteria of competence, integrity and sincerity in order to help revive the economy.

He also promised to introduce a system allowing the people to recommend candidates deemed fit for public posts.

The DP candidate also promised to sternly punish those involved in insurrection but that there will be no pursuit of political retaliation targeting specific people.

He said that it is the people's choice to elect the candidate of the party holding a parliamentary majority as president, adding that there is an effective control system in place.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Unless the administration goes against the people, the ruling party holding a parliamentary majority is more desirable for stable state management.

The People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged to put an end to the politics where the president dominates and privatizes the ruling party.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
The relationships between party and administration will be healthy based on mutual respect and cooperation, not a vertical one with president at the center.

Noting that there have been a great deal of conflicts and controversy over the president's intervention in the party's candidate nominations,

Kim promised to specify in the party's Constitution three principles of cooperation between the party and administration, the separation between the party and president and zero tolerance for political factions.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
There will be no more criticism that the party operation is determined by the president and those close to him.

The PPP convened an emergency committee meeting and began work on revising the party Constitution on Monday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 한덕수·이상민·최상목 재소환…“계엄 국무회의 CCTV와 기존 진술 달라”

경찰, 한덕수·이상민·최상목 재소환…“계엄 국무회의 CCTV와 기존 진술 달라”
이재명, 경기 동남부 집중 유세 …민주당, ‘비법조인 대법관’ 철회 지시

이재명, 경기 동남부 집중 유세 …민주당, ‘비법조인 대법관’ 철회 지시
김문수 “지방정부에 권한 이양” …이준석 “대선 완주할 것”

김문수 “지방정부에 권한 이양” …이준석 “대선 완주할 것”
[단독] 검찰, ‘장남 회사 부당지원 의혹’ 정도원삼표그룹 회장 자택 압수수색

[단독] 검찰, ‘장남 회사 부당지원 의혹’ 정도원삼표그룹 회장 자택 압수수색
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.